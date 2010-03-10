The Pop Tarts Suck Toasted Playlist: 10 Songs to Instantly Amp Up Your Indie Cred

There are some music blogs that get noticed first and foremost, because of their clever names– The Music Slut, Brooklyn Vegan, and Hipster Runoff, are just a few.

However, a blog name has never resonated more for me than Pop Tarts Suck Toasted. While the blog name is catchy and painfully accurate– any Pop Tart enthusiast knows that the fruit filling turns into scorching hot magma when toasted– writer Patrick Duffy also happens to consistently recommend amazing new music. Below, Duffy shares his list of top 10 songs that will amp up the indie credibility in anyone’s music repertoire.



1. “Lisztomania” by Phoenix (Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, above)

2. “Dying Is Fine” by Ra Ra Riot (The Rhumb Line)



3. “Wake Up” by Arcade Fire (Funeral)



4. “M79” by Vampire Weekend (Vampire Weekend)



5. “Where Have All the Rude Boys Gone” by Ted Leo & the Pharmacists (Second-Hand Suit Jacket Racket)



6. “Lust for Life” by Girls (Lust for Life)



7. “Becky” by Be Your Own Pet! (Get Damaged)



8. “Heart It Races” by Architecture In Helsinki (Heart it Races)



9. “See/Saw” by Jay Reatard (Matador Singles ’08)



10. “Young Adult Friction” by The Pains of Being Pure at Heart (The Pains of Being Pure at Heart)



