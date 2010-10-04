Pop Star Style: 11 Halloween-Worthy Stage Looks

One of the best ways to fuse fashion and music together is on the stage. From Madonna to Rihanna, there’s nothing better than seeing an awesome singer rock a killer outfit. But even if you’ll never be a famous musician or costume designer, you’ve got a chance to play one.
If you submit a design today, you have a chance to dress Florence of Florence and the Machine for their upcoming Terminal 5 concert in New York. Florence will pick the winner, who will get transportation to New York, two nights’ accommodation at the Soho House, $500 cash and a ticket to see Florence and the Machine perform not to mention a signed copy of Lungs and a chance to hang with the band backstage. You have the rest of the day to submit a design, and voting starts tomorrow. In the meantime, we’ve pulled some of our favorite lady singers’ crazy outfits of the past to give you some inspiration.
Only Rihanna could pull off the punk hair, peach body suit and strong shoulder all at once.
Lovefoxxx of CSS knows no bounds with her wigs and unitards.
Madonna wore her Gaultier underwear as outerwear while taking her performance to a new level.
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeah's brings the costumes to the forefront of her stage performances. The makeup, the mixed prints - it's a whole new show every time.
Courtney Love's baby doll dresses and ripped tights caused a stir and ignited a huge '90s trend. You'll still see plenty of girls today wearing the rocker grunge girl look.
Britney Spears' legendary stripdown to a sparkly body suit in 2000.
Beyonce goes from bootylicious to a fashion OMG in Gareth Pugh.
MIA mixes camo hood, holographic pot shades and colorful hair for a psychedelic bootcamp look.
Lady Gaga manages to bring it on and off the stage, meeting or not meeting the Queen.