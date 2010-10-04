Pop Star Style: 11 Halloween-Worthy Stage Looks

One of the best ways to fuse fashion and music together is on the stage. From Madonna to Rihanna, there’s nothing better than seeing an awesome singer rock a killer outfit. But even if you’ll never be a famous musician or costume designer, you’ve got a chance to play one.

If you submit a design today, you have a chance to dress Florence of Florence and the Machine for their upcoming Terminal 5 concert in New York. Florence will pick the winner, who will get transportation to New York, two nights’ accommodation at the Soho House, $500 cash and a ticket to see Florence and the Machine perform not to mention a signed copy of Lungs and a chance to hang with the band backstage. You have the rest of the day to submit a design, and voting starts tomorrow. In the meantime, we’ve pulled some of our favorite lady singers’ crazy outfits of the past to give you some inspiration.