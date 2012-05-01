Pop Goes The Simpson! Jessica Simpson Finally Gives Birth

It seems like it has been years since former pop star and current fashion mogul Jessica Simpson first announced she was pregnant. This may be due to the fact that there were media reports month before she actually confirmed it. On Halloween 2011, Jessica took the rumors into her own hands and dressed as a “mummy” when she hit the town with footballer fiance Eric Johnson.

Since then, we have watched Jessica’s pregnancy unfold before the press. And let me just say, she has always looked chic while doing so. In fact, she only put the sky high heels away a few weeks before she gave birth. Now, her little girl Maxwell Drew Simpson is finally here — and we couldn’t be more thrilled for her!

A big congratulations is in order to Jessica and Eric! In the meantime, take a look at the gallery above for a look at some of Simpson’s fierce pregnancy style.