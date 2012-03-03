Pop Quiz: What Do Cee Lo, Celine and Cher Have in Common?

You know, sometimes an idea is just so freakishly brilliant we don’t know why we didn’t think of it first. Especially when it’s so good it actually makes us contemplate changing our vacation plans.

Las Vegas is many things, but now it’s also the soon-to-be home of The Voice star, Cee Lo Green. The Grammy-winning singer and former Gnarls Barkley star is pulling up stakes in L.A. later this summer and will be headlining his very own over-the-top show for 28 dates aptly titled, Loberace.

The extravagana will take place at the Planet Hollywood Casino and Resort and promises to offer up “mind-twisting magic and sexified showgirls”. And knowing Green’s penchant for ridiculous costumes (see last year’s Grammys peacock ensemble) and stage theatrics, we can only imagine this will be a must-see for anyone who doesn’t live and die for the Titanic theme (i.e. Celine Dion), or feels like their life will never be the same after the missing the opportunity to see Cher take on Sin City in assless leggings.

Certainly this has us in a tizzy, but until we’re sure Green’s famous furry friend Mr. Purrfect has a cameo, we’re going to hold off booking our plane tickets. After all, if he’s REALLY taking a page from the Cher/Celine Dion playbook, it’s only inevitable that he make room for a perfunctory “I Got You Babe” duet of some sort.