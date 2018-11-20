StyleCaster
20 Pop-Culture-Themed Socks That Would Make Easy Stockings Stuffers

20 Pop-Culture-Themed Socks That Would Make Easy Stockings Stuffers

Socks as presents is one of the longest-running holiday gags. We hated them when we were kids. (Why do we need socks when we can have a Tamagotchi?). But as get older, the idea of socks for the holidays becomes more and more appealing.

With how many socks we lose in our lifetime, we can never have enough of them. Plus, socks are affordable and easy stockings stuffers. They cost next to nothing and have the same heartwarming feel as a thought-expensive gift. And thus, we’re brought here: a gift guide on the 20 best pop-culture-themed socks to buy your loved ones this holiday.

From socks paying tribute to Tupac, Aaliyah and other ’90s icons to those with sewn-on pictures of some of the world’s most powerful women (Michelle Obama, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more), these pop-culture-themed gifts are perfect for any entertainment junkie.

Still think socks are uncool for the holidays? Take a look at this quote from Chloë Grace Moretz on the pros of giving socks for the holidays. “I think it’s always funny that people hate getting socks, but I actually love getting socks for Christmas because I could always use a new pair of socks,” she told StyleCaster in 2017. “And I told my family this year, ‘All I want for Christmas this year is a nice pair of slippers.’ Like some good slippers. That’s it. I don’t want jewelry or anything. Nothing expensive. Just some slippers.”

So, make like Moretz and gift your loved ones some socks this year, starting with these pop-culture-themed ones.

1 of 20
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's lips are an icon. Wear them on your ankles with these socks, designed by the reality star's older brother, Rob Kardashian.

$7.50 at Kylie Jenner Shop

Photo: Arthur George.
Tupac

Wear the "Dear Mama" rapper on your feet with these Tupac-themed socks featuring a 3-D headscarf and tons of tattoos. 

$20 at Stance

Photo: Stance.
Aaliyah

Remember the "More Than a Woman" singer with these religious-candle-like socks with Aaliyah in a Mother Mary pose.

$18 at Stance

Photo: Stance.
"Back to the Future"

Go Back to the Future with these Back to the Future Part II-themed socks, with Michael J. Fox on one foot and Christopher Lloyd on the other.

$12.99 at OddSox

Photo: OddSox.
Beyoncé

Channel Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" music video with each of the singer's iconic dance moves printed on socks.

$10.48 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
B.I.G.

Remember The Notorious B.I.G. with these socks of the rapper with a crown and chain.

$18 at Stance

Photo: Stance.
"Breaking Bad"

Featuring Jesse Pinkman on one foot and Walter White on the other, these socks are the perfect present for Breaking Bad fans.

$12.99 at OddSox

Photo: OddSox.
"Clueless"

Did you think we would write a pop-culture-themed clothes story without a pair of Clueless socks? As if!

$11.99 at OddSox

Photo: OddSox.
David Bowie

White simple socks with David Bowie's iconic lightning bolt on the ankle.

$16 at Stance

Photo: Stance.
"E.T."

Reminisce on the '80s with these E.T.-themed socks.

$12.99 at OddSox

Photo: OddSox.
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton becomes Kate Middletoe with these novelty socks.

$11 at Sock Drawer

Photo: Sock Drawer.
Kim Kardashian

Wear Kim Kardashian's iconic crying face on your ankle with these socks.

$11.71 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
"The Legend of Zelda"

The Legend of Zelda fans will know the importance of the Triforce symbol on these stockings.

$4.99 at Nintendo

Photo: Nintendo.
"Mean Girls"

Christmas might not be on a Wednesday, but these Mean Girls-themed socks are still worth the buy.

$4.90 at Hot Topic

Photo: Hot Topic.
Michelle Obama

Wear America's forever FLOTUS on your legs with these Michelle Obama-themed socks.

$8 at Sock Drawer

Photo: Sock Drawer.
Rosie the Riveter

We can never get enough Rosie the Riveter memorabilia.

$8 at Sock Drawer

Photo: Sock Drawer.
"Rugrats"

Have Tommy Pickles on one leg and Chuckie Finster on the other with these Rugrats socks.

$12.99 at OddSox

Photo: OddSox.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Who knew the G.O.A.T., Ruth Bader Ginsburg, would look so good in pop art?

$14.99 at Look Human

Photo: Look Human.
"Snow White"

The Evil Queen from Snow White takes center stage in these socks.

$18 at Stance

Photo: Stance.
"Stranger Things"

Pay your tributes to Barb from Stranger Things with these nostalgic stockings.

$6.02 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.

