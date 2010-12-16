Pop Culture Phenomenons Of 2010: 10 Most Unexpected

Let’s just say 2010 was definitely a year of unexpected surprises. If you had told me a year ago that Id be in love with a 16-year-old, one-time YouTube sensation, I wouldve laughed in your face. And in a million years I never wouldve guessed that the Kardashians would rise to the level of fame they achieved in 2010 something Ive given up on trying to wrap my head around.

Whether you went crazy for Silly Bandz or discovered your love for vampires, theres no denying that the pop world kind of lost its mind this year. Click through the slides above to see the people and trends that made it big in 2010. And make sure you watch the video below to re-live the sheer hilarity that is Antoine Dodson.

“Hide your kids, hide your wives…” Antoine Dodson

