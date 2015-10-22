StyleCaster
19 Witty iPhone Cases Plucked from Pop Culture

StyleCaster

by
Last weekend, I accidentally got my iPhone a little wet. And by “a little wet,” I mean I fully dropped it into the toilet forgetting it was in my back pocket. After an annoying flurry of phone calls, Genius Bar appointments, and headaches, I received a replacement in the mail on Tuesday night (PSA: take the insurance). Once I got it all set up, I realized—gasp—I had no case for it.

I typically gravitate toward funny, witty, or kitschy covers (my last one was Markus Lupfer‘s Jerk case), so I’m not going to settle for a plain black Case Mate. During my online hunt, I’ve come to realize a ton of cases exist for avid pop culture aficionados and fans of a variety of TV shows, artists, celebrities, and movies. (Read: me.)

Covering everything from culty TV shows (Beverly Hills, 90210 and Twin Peaks) to zeitgeisty motifs (Miley‘s tongue, anyone?), these 19 iPhone cases are ones I’d be proud to slip onto my (refurbished, ugh) 5S.

And while I’m not advocating switching up your phone’s case as often as you change, say, your shoes, there’s no denying that the right one can be a fun new addition to your overall look.

Click through to start shopping 20 witty pop culture–referencing iPhone cases, from Kylie Jenner to Beverly Hills, 90210.

Miley Bedazzled Tongue iPhone Case, $35; at Studio6

Uncle Jessie's Girl Case, $25; at Red Bubble

Modern N*Sync iPhone Case, $37; at Red Bubble

Kylie Jenner Case, $25; at Red Bubble

Morris Slater 2016 Case, $25; at Red Bubble

Hipster Hillary, $36; at Society6

Brenda Walsh "Fuck You All" Case, $35; at Society6

Skinny Dip London Krusty Case, $26; at ASOS

Bieber 94 case, $25; at Red Bubble

Beyoncé Case, $35; at Society6

Samantha Jones iPhone Case, $35; at Society6

Breaking Bad iPhone Case, $35; at Society6

Twin Peaks iPhone Case, $35; Society6

Arrested Development iPhone Case, $35; at Society6

Wrecking Ball iPhone Case, $35; at Society6

Not Cute Kim, $35; at Society6

The Breakfast Club iPhone Case, $35; at Society6

Pulp Fiction iPhone Case, $40; at Pixels.com

Roller Derby Case (in the style of Sweet Valley High), $37; at Red Bubble

