10 Zeitgeisty Holiday Gifts For Every Pop Culture Junkie On Your List

Shopping for pop culture savants can be difficult. They seem to know everything about everything, and it’s a struggle to impress them with something witty, timely and fun. You can’t just scoop up any old New York Times bestseller, a collection of random DVDs or a less than impressive fragrance.
With that in mind, we’ve looked at the year’s most memorable events and compiled 10 zeitgeisty holiday gifts for every pop junkie on your list!
Click through the slideshow above to see our top picks!
For the "Hunger Games" fanatic
"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is reigning at the box office—and it's also attempting to take over the fashion world. The movie’s costume designer, Trish Summerville, designed a collection inspired by the film for Net-a-Porter, and while most pieces are pretty pricey, this on-trend swestshirt makes a killer gift.
Girl On Fire modal-blend jersey sweatshirt, $140; at Net-a-Porter
For the Rihanna lover (and beauty junkie)
As far as pop stars go, Rihanna was front and center this year, with a slew of number one hits and a super-buzzy collaboration with MAC. While every piece in the fall beauty range is gorgeous, it's RiRi Woo—a play on MAC's cult Ruby Woo lipstick—that's the real winner, as the brand claims the cool red shade looks look on every skin tone (and it does.)
RiRi Hearts Mac Lipstick in RiRi Woo, $15; at MAC Cosmetics
For the Royal Baby Obsessed
Before the Royal Baby arrived, designer Lydia Leith cleverly designed sick bags—aka barf bags—as a satirical reaction to the madness that surrounds big events throughout London. The bags are limited-edition, but you can still snag them on the designer's site. Extra props if you get one for your preggo pal this Christmas.
Lydia Leith Sick Bags, $4.55; at Lydia Leith
For the Miley Cyrus fan
No explanation needed, right?
Twerking Foam Finger, $9.95; at Old Glory
For the social media addict and fashion obsessive
"Selfie" had quite a year: Not only was it offically added to the dicitonary as a legit word, but it was also named the word of the year by Oxford. For the girl on your list who's no stranger to the act of snapping photos of herself and posting them to Instagram, pick up this cheeky T-shirt that's also a play on another of 2013's buzziest words, at least in the fashion world: Céline.
Sincerely Jules Célfie Tee, $39; at Sincerely Jules
For your friends with kids (who keep up with Kim and Kanye)
In case you've been keeping up with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West this year, you'll know that they had a baby named North West and—because they're both such fashion stars now—a slew of top designers have been shipping high-end clothes to baby Nori on a regular basis. Above is a (lesser-priced, natch) version of the tee Lanvin’s Alber Elbaz sent the couple, in case you want to really impress your friends.
Lanvin Jersey Zebra Tee, $285; at Lanvin
For the 'Duck Dynasty' fan
Who would have thought that a bunch of bearded down-home duck hunters would be among the year's most beloved celebrities? Forget the lame DVD set of the A&E reality show, and pick these up instead.
Duck Dynasty Bobblehead Set, $59.99; at History.com
For the guy you wished smelled like Adam Levine (or the gal who wishes she smelled like his girlfriend)
2013 was a big year for Adam Levine: "The Voice" crushed in ratings, he got engaged, he was named "People's Sexiest Man Alive" and—despite a Twitter comment he made about never doing fragrance—he launched a set of scents for both men and women.
Adam Levine Gift Sets for Men and Women, $65 each; at Macy's
"Spring Breakers"
One of the year's buzziest flicks about a wild spring break jaunt gone horribly awry, former child stars Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez do drugs and rob banks in nothing but skimpy bikinis, and James Franco terrifies as a cornrow-wearing pimp of sorts. Are you seriously trying to tell us there isn't someone on your list who wouldn't want this? If anything, they'll get to rewatch Franco's oft-quoted gem: "Spraaaaaang break" over and over.
"Spring Breakers" DVD, $10; at Amazon
For the 'Scandal' obsessive
There's no denying that this year, "Scandal" reigned supreme in terms of addictive TV. The Kerry Washington-fronted drama has everyone buzzing, and—honestly—most of us would rather be watching the show than doing mostly anything else.
'Scandal' iPhone 5 Case, $22.99; at Cafepress