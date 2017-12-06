20 Clever Pop Culture-Inspired Holiday Sweaters to Put on Your Wish List

If there was ever a time to wear an over-the-top wool sweater with Cardi B‘s face stitched front and center, now would be it. For years, holiday sweaters—ugly, cute, and everything in between—have been a December wardrobe staple. It’s the one time a year when you can whip out something borderline gaudy and still receive tons of Instagram likes for how cute your OOTD is. The problem: The average holiday sweater, with its bells, lights, and Vaudeville-esque stitching, can get a little old.

That’s where we come in. Gone are the days when a haphazardly sewn-on reindeer wins you a holiday sweater contest. To really wow your family and friends, you’re going to need something original, and what better way than to nod to some of the decade’s biggest pop culture moments, from the death of Harambe (R.I.P.) to the international obsession with “Stranger Things”?

Besides, why would you want a reindeer on your sweater when you can have Drake, Eleven, or Jon Snow? To inspire your holiday wardrobe, we curated 20 cool pop culture-inspired holiday sweaters to shop (or gift) this season.