An A-to-Z Pop Culture Guide of 2016

Oh, 2016. We laughed, we cried, we raged. And at this point, we don’t know anyone who’s not ready to say farewell to this long, long, loooong year. But before we do, it’s fun to take a look back at what quite possibly might be the wildest year there ever was, to remember its highlights, worst moments, and everything in between.

From the rise of Bella and Gigi Hadid (thanks, Yolanda Foster!) to the fall of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s epic love story, we saw more than we could ever have imagined in the past year. And though some of it was particularly difficult—here’s looking at you, Hillary Clinton—some was super inspiring, like Alicia Keys’ decision to go makeup-free for all time. Ahead, find the 26 wackiest, weirdest, most wonderful things about 2016 that aren’t worth forgetting just yet—even if we’re all about ready to move on from such a tumultuous year.