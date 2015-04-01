April Mood Board: 14 Things to Look Forward to This Month

A new month is here, and our editorial team has been injected with all sorts of inspiration, making it the perfect time for the next installment of our Mood Board series.

Our interests are varied—from pop culture and music to the arts, interior design, and (of course!) fashion. Here, we’ve highlighted 14 things our editors are ecstatic about this month. Take a look, and let us know: What’s your April inspiration?

1. Anything Gingham

If we absolutely had to choose one favorite trend right now, it would be gingham. Labeled as the print of spring, it was seen everywhere on the runways, and now is making it’s way to the streets. The print- shown everywhere from Oscar de la Renta to Diane von Furstenburg, got a brand new makeover on ladylike silhouettes.

2. Cherry Blossom Season at the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens

While it may not actually feel like Spring yet, we can tell that warm weather is right around the corner! Celebrate the start of April by taking a trip over to the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens to soak in the breathtaking beauty of all of the cherry blossom trees! Because, nothing says Spring more than cherry blossom trees, amiright?!

3. Fringe



The 70’s are back this spring in the best way possible. Give your look a fresh new twist with some fringe. It was everywhere on the Spring 2015 runways in forms of jackets, purses, and skirts. A fringe skirt is a great way to explore the bohemian 70’s trend while still looking polished! Pair your fringe with more modern pieces to keep it from looking too costume-y.

4. Herbivore Botanicals Jasmine Body Oil

The soothing feeling of this beautifully fragrant body oil has us swooning! Made of 100% natural derived ingredients, this is the perfect accessory for anyone.

5. Meina Farala Home Plant Pots

Who doesn’t want to dress up their plants? This Australia based Etsy shop has an array of fun, modern and stylish plant pots for your favorite greenery. It’s perfect for the modern day home aficionado.

6. Iris

A documentary about fashion icon Iris Apfel from legendary documentary filmmaker Albert Maysles. IRIS pairs the 87-year-old Maysles with Iris Apfel, the quick-witted, flamboyantly dressed 93-year-old style maven who has had an outsized presence on the New York fashion scene for decades. More than a fashion film, the documentary is a story about creativity and how, even at Iris’ advanced age, a soaring free spirit continues to inspire. Opens in theaters 4/29.

7. Ralph Pucci: The Art of the Mannequin

Ralph Pucci: The Art of the Mannequin will be the first museum exhibition to explore the work of renowned New York-based designer Ralph Pucci, who is widely regarded for his innovative approach to the familiar form of the mannequin. Museum of Art & Design Opens March 30th.

8. “Fairy Tale Fashion” exhibit

An exhibit called “Fairy Tale Fashion” will use some of the most extraordinary, beautiful, and luxurious examples of fashion to illustrate more than twelve fairy tales, including well-known tales such as “Cinderella,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and “Little Red Riding Hood.” In addition to offering a brief history of the fairy tales and their significance, the show will highlight their direct references to fashion.

There will be more than 80 looks in “Fairy Tale Fashion,” including a number of recent creations from labels such as Comme des Garçons, Dolce and Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, Prada, Rodarte, and Undercover. FIT Museum Ends April 16th.

9. Easter Sunday

We don’t know about you guys, but Easter is one of our favorite holidays. Chocolate Bunnies, Easter brunch, and of course, dying Easter eggs! Last year, we stepped up our Easter egg game and created fashion inspired eggs.

10. “Matthew Weiner’s Mad Men.”

The Museum’s exhibition marks the first time objects relating to the production of Mad Men will be shown in public on this scale. The Museum will also present An Evening with Matthew Weiner and a film series featuring movies that inspired the show, selected by Weiner. Museum of the Moving Image Opens 3/14 – 6/14.

11. Menswear Flats

Many of us here spend our days running around the city. It’s time to give our feet a break from those heels! Loafers especially have been everywhere lately and don’t show any sign of disappearing. Worried that flats may be too boring for your style? No worries, we’ve got you covered.

12. Bucket Bags

Bucket bags have been hot for a while now, and they’re sticking around for spring! Whether you’re style is minimal or bohemian, there’s a bucket bag out there for everyone. We love this Proenza Schouler style—the fresh black and white print is perfect for spring!

13. Tribeca Film Festival

The star-studded festival that helped make Tribeca cool is back! Robert De Niro’s downtown fest draws roughly 400,000 film fans each year, to view more than 1,000 films, from high-profile premieres to breakout indies 4/26.

14. A Work in Progress: A Memoir by Connor Franta.

In this intimate memoir of life beyond the camera, Connor Franta shares the lessons he has learned on his journey from small-town boy to Internet sensation—so far.

Here, Connor offers a look at his Midwestern upbringing as one of four children in the home and one of five in the classroom; his struggles with identity, body image, and sexuality in his teen years; and his decision to finally pursue his creative and artistic passions in his early twenties, setting up his thrilling career as a YouTube personality, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and tastemaker. Release 4/21.