Want: Caballero Ankle Boot

Boots are the ultimate fall item and every season, we find ourselves lusting after at least two or three new pairs. This caballero pair is our latest obsession: It’s got a low heel that will be easy to walk around in, and the colorful woven details are a nod to the season’s Western trend.

Best of all, these leather boots feature a side zipper, making the shoes even easier to pull on and off (the little things make a different, people).

Casual and cool, we’d pair these ankle boots with a pair of skinny jeans or a flouncy dress.

Caballero Ankle Boot, $395, at Nasty Gal