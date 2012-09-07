Want: Pop Art Tee

We love that fashion doesn’t always have to be taken so seriously and we are definitely getting a kick out of all the graphic, comic book-inspired looks we’ve been seeing this season, especially this Andy Warhol-esque muscle tee. Not only do we get to pay homage to the great Tupac, but we also get to add a comfy graphic t-shirt to our closets.

Lots of brands and designers have teamed up with artists to create killer graphics whether it’s on apparel or cosmetic bags. We always look forward to any of these kinds of collaborations that may ensue and definitely can’t wait to pair a shirt like this with a nerdy cardigan for fall!

Tupac Squares Muscle Tee, $39, Urban Outfitters