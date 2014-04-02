StyleCaster
Share

Yay or Nay? We Analyze High Fashion’s Current Obsession With the Pool Slide

What's hot
StyleCaster

Yay or Nay? We Analyze High Fashion’s Current Obsession With the Pool Slide

Meghan Blalock
by
Yay or Nay? We Analyze High Fashion’s Current Obsession With the Pool Slide
13 Start slideshow

You may have noticed a trend in high fashion shoes over the past year or so: designers are moving away from sky-high, painfully skinny stilettos, opting instead for what we like to call the Birkenstock effect. These shoes are flat, chunky, and (quite frankly) kind of fugly.

MORE: Modern Art Making Waves for Spring

While everyone reading this (us included!) would have absolutely died for a pair of floral Birkenstock sandals like the ones Givenchy currently has on the racks when we were were middle schoolers, it seems (to us) a bit jarring on a grown woman. A perfectly chic outfit, when assessed from head to toe, seems somehow incomplete when finished off with the sartorial equivalent of bedroom slippers.

Designers like Cèline, Chloé, and Marni have also taken to an expansion on the trend: the pool slide. Instead of the thick double straps the Birkenstock sandals made so iconic, these are more an homage to the rubber Adidas numbers every teenage boy who’s ever lived has, at one time or another, proudly worn. Except that Chloé’s version, for example, will cost you a pretty $840.

MORE: Our April Mood Board

Click through the gallery above to see more examples of high fashion’s latest shoe craze, and tell us: yay or nay? Vote below!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Chloé embellished neoprene slides, $840; at Net-a-Porter

Elena flat mule, $325; at Whistles

Cèline's patent leather pool slides for Spring 2014.

Cèline's crepe slides for Spring 2014.

Givenchy floral camouflage slides, $827; at Matches Fashion

Givenchy does the Birkenstock.
 

Holly velcro flatform, $225; at Whistles

Giambattista Valli studded slides, $834; at Matches Fashion

Marc Jacobs metallic leather slides, $595; at Net-a-Porter

Marni leather slides, $730; at ShoeScribe

Isabel Marant cross-front slides, $510; at Matches Fashion

Manolo Blahnik leather flat slides, $645; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Prada sequin slides, $650; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Next slideshow starts in 10s

35 Bisexual Celebrities

35 Bisexual Celebrities
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share