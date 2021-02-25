These Zara Pool Noodle Sandals Are Such A Great Designer Dupe

I know, I know—not everyone is on board with the pool noodle sandal trend. But hear me out! It might seem a little bulky, but designers have given this squishy sandal the go-ahead for Summer 2021, so prepare to be seeing a lot more of it. That said, you don’t have to break the bank to try it out. Cue Zara with the affordable options!

Given that I’ve spent the last year in fluffy slippers, I’m kind of all for the super-padded sandal. It seems cushy and comfy to me! And I’ve seen tons of designers style it up to look especially high-fashion, so the vibe doesn’t have to scream lifeguard flotation device or pool noodle. I mean, unless you’re into that sort of thing. Hot Lifeguard Summer, y’all!

The first pool noodle sandals to catch my eye and harm my bank account were the STAUD Rita Sandals which retail for a painful $225. Yikes. There’s also the Rio Platform Sandal for $295 if you like a few extra inches to your footwear. I’ve been lusting after these babies for weeks now, and I thought I’d have to wait a few months more before high-street brands started doing their own iterations, but my girl Zara came through with the hook-up—and TBH, I like the Zara sandals even more.

Umm, hello!!!! These sandals are so good! Zara’s Quilted Slides are a fraction of the price of the STAUD version, and I can totally justify dropping $50 on a shoe I’ll wear all spring and summer long. TBH, I also prefer Zara’s sage green colorway (very trendy for 2021!) and the extra padding around the perimeter of the footbed.

But wait, there’s more! Zara also does these Heeled Quilted Sandals, with the same pool noodle-style thong, plus an itty-bitty kitty heel to enhance the look even further. And in chocolate brown (another trendy 2021 color) no less!

As usual, Zara has come in clutch with affordable alternatives that keep me looking on-trend without having to blow a month’s rent on shoes I don’t even know if I like yet. That said, I really am falling head over heels for this look—hopefully not into a pool, although perhaps these babies would act as flotation devices and save me.