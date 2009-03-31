Pomp & Circumstance Reign at Versailles

Opening today in Paris, “Fastes de Cour & Cérémonies Royales” (“Court Pomp & Royal Ceremony”) restores Versailles with the valour of the 17th century. The exhibit, which was underwritten by Chanel displays European court costumes from 1650 to 1800.

As WWD reports, head curator Pierre Arizzoli-Clémentel spent 14 years pulling together a representation of what the court during the 17th and 18th centuries looked like. While nothing of Kings Louis XIV, XV and XVI and Queen Marie-Antoinette’s is left, the French influence can be seen on royal attire from Germany, Russia, Vienna, Denmark and Sweden- much of which is fully preserved.

Fully intact pieces include those from the coronation of England’s George III, the 1766 marriage Gustav III of Sweden and Princess Sophie Madeleine of Denmark, and a cappa magna from the Cologne Cathedral.

According to deputy curator Pascale Gorguet-Ballesteros, the lack of pieces may be due to the French impulse to recycle: Every year, the royal court gave its clothes to wardrobe officers who sold or recycled them.



“It’s part of the French exception,” she explained. “The French love fashion and clothes, but they don’t want to be reduced to just that — they are also intellectuals.”