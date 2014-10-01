StyleCaster
We’re Calling It: Pom Poms Will be Everywhere This Fall

For better or worse, there’s truth to the idea that fashion takes itself entirely too seriously, but there are certain hints that prove there’s a sense of humor lurking in the depths of even the most high-end designer’s repertoire. Often it’s showcased via silhouette, color and texture, or—as we’ve seen lately—the use of certain prints like kitschy lips, eyeballs, bold fruit, polka dots, palm trees, and childlike paint strokes. Another way that we’ve noticed labels are expressing their fun side: With pom poms!

While pom poms certainly made a splash this summer, they’ve also stuck around for fall—and on more than just hats. We’ve been noticing the crafty little balls cropping up on everything from sweatshirts and knits, statement necklaces, even evening shoes, adding a distinct wink-wink (and, often, colorful) vibe. Here, we’ve rounded up 17 pom pom pieces we’re loving this fall!

And, since we’re on the topic, we challenge you to watch The Jonas Brothers‘ video for their insanely catchy 2013 song “Pom Poms” and not have it stick in your head for the next four hours.

Are you just as obsessed as us with fall's pom pom trend? Click through the gallery to start shopping now! 

Lazy Oaf Sweatshirt with 3D Pom Poms, $123; at ASOS

Brian Atwood 'Genie' pom pom sandals, $1,153; at Farfetch

Lenora Dame Pom-Pom Statement Necklace, $104; at Amazon

TSUMORI CHISATO pom pom gloves, $426; at Farfetch

 

DKNY Faux Fur Pom Pom Keychain, $45; at DKNY

San Diego Hat Women's Oversize Rib Beanie with Pom Pom. $26; at Amazon

Fendi Wool Felt Hat With Fox Pom Pom. $490; at Luisa Via Roma

 

Yumi The Pom Pom Bomb Cardigan, $77; at House of Frasier

SOPHIA WEBSTER Katy shearling-lined suede and leather ankle boots, $795; at Net-a-Porter

Missing Piece Pom Pom Earring, $15; at Nordstrom 

 

Navy Cropped Sweater With 3D Pom Poms, $42; at Choies

Pom Pom Headband, $6; at ASOS

Mori Girl Style Braided Pom Pon Knitted Vest, $46; at Chic Nova

POMPOM French Vintage Black Sweater, $49; at Etsy

 

Pretty Pom Poms on Belt or Wrapped Necklace, $5; at eBay

Miguided White Shell Top with Pom Pom, $25; at Misguided

Magical Thinking Pom-Fringe Sham, $44 for Set of 2; at Urban Outfitters 

 

