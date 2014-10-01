We’re Calling It: Pom Poms Will be Everywhere This Fall

For better or worse, there’s truth to the idea that fashion takes itself entirely too seriously, but there are certain hints that prove there’s a sense of humor lurking in the depths of even the most high-end designer’s repertoire. Often it’s showcased via silhouette, color and texture, or—as we’ve seen lately—the use of certain prints like kitschy lips, eyeballs, bold fruit, polka dots, palm trees, and childlike paint strokes. Another way that we’ve noticed labels are expressing their fun side: With pom poms!

While pom poms certainly made a splash this summer, they’ve also stuck around for fall—and on more than just hats. We’ve been noticing the crafty little balls cropping up on everything from sweatshirts and knits, statement necklaces, even evening shoes, adding a distinct wink-wink (and, often, colorful) vibe. Here, we’ve rounded up 17 pom pom pieces we’re loving this fall!

And, since we’re on the topic, we challenge you to watch The Jonas Brothers‘ video for their insanely catchy 2013 song “Pom Poms” and not have it stick in your head for the next four hours.