Play Dress-Up With These Pretty Pastels From Polyvore

When it comes to inspiration, nothing spurs our creativity more than Polyvore. From the variety of stylish clothing to the fun color combos, each board is like a hidden fashion playbook in which we eagerly pick and choose items for our closet.
Of course the fun doesn’t stop there. With the amount of boards we have at our fingertips (44 million and counting!), we figured you were probably feeling just as overwhelmed as we were. That’s why we joined forces with our fave site to curate the best of the best each week, focusing in on the hottest trends of the season.
First up: A spotlight on the pastels, the hot new neutrals of spring. Pink? Blue? Yellow? Green? Which hue are you craving? Check out the boards above and let us know, mmkay? (Oh, and don’t forget to click on the Polyvore member’s name if you want to shop each look!)
Who doesn't heart Olivia Palermo? Moni-XOXO combines celebrity wattage with a sophisticated mix of yellow and teal.
You can create a "come hither" spring palette for your closet by combining a soft blue and and peach just like Miiilica's board.
Polyvore member Catherine plays up this season's '70s influence by highlighting soft feminine separates.
Love a bright pop of color? Neny-6 shows off the power of a bright hot pink combined with a muted green pastel.
Who's ready for the ultimate spring cocktail? Combine one part Friday date night chic plus a vibrant melon, and what you get is a killer pastel board courtesy of Paint-it-Black.
Ruchita plays up the theme of washed-out pastels to create a vintage-feeling board.
Can't get enough of daffodils and baby chicks? Lilylo shows how a warm yellow can bring sunshine to your seasonal clothing and decor.
Poland student Aniael is inspired by retro hair and designer treats.
Indonesian fashionista Sarahsita Hendry draws spring inspiration from the feminine mix of soft pink and teal.
Polyvore member Virna creates a strong pastel palette with a focal point on Yves Saint Laurent.