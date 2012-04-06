Play Dress-Up With These Pretty Pastels From Polyvore

When it comes to inspiration, nothing spurs our creativity more than Polyvore. From the variety of stylish clothing to the fun color combos, each board is like a hidden fashion playbook in which we eagerly pick and choose items for our closet.

Of course the fun doesn’t stop there. With the amount of boards we have at our fingertips (44 million and counting!), we figured you were probably feeling just as overwhelmed as we were. That’s why we joined forces with our fave site to curate the best of the best each week, focusing in on the hottest trends of the season.

First up: A spotlight on the pastels, the hot new neutrals of spring. Pink? Blue? Yellow? Green? Which hue are you craving? Check out the boards above and let us know, mmkay? (Oh, and don’t forget to click on the Polyvore member’s name if you want to shop each look!)