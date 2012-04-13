Polyvore Shows Us 8 Playful Ways To Wear Prints

Sometimes showing is a much more effective tool than telling — especially when it comes to tackling an intimidating task like updating your wardrobe for the season. And while this spring’s pastels are pretty basic to mix and match, when it comes to bold florals and wild prints, that’s not always the case.

Happily, we always have our friends at Polyvore to look to for help. With over 40 million inspiration boards at our fingertips, we selected eight that make coordinating a snap. Peep them in the slideshow above and make sure to click on each Polyvore member if you want to shop their looks (um, yes please!).