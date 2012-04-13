Polyvore Shows Us 8 Playful Ways To Wear Prints

Sometimes showing is a much more effective tool than telling — especially when it comes to tackling an intimidating task like updating your wardrobe for the season. And while this spring’s pastels are pretty basic to mix and match, when it comes to bold florals and wild prints, that’s not always the case.
Happily, we always have our friends at Polyvore to look to for help. With over 40 million inspiration boards at our fingertips, we selected eight that make coordinating a snap. Peep them in the slideshow above and make sure to click on each Polyvore member if you want to shop their looks (um, yes please!).
If you're feeling rather bold, don't shy away from a print-on-print outfit. As Polyvore member fashion-mariquita-camy shows here, it can be done with relative ease if you stick to complementary colors.
A little bit more low-key? Adorably-clueless chose a pale salmon-print top to offset some white pants and some pretty sandals.
It doesn't take a "gossip girl" to point out the obvious. As Alina so helpfully illustrates, you can make your fave bold print even more ladylike with the right spring trench and girlie pair of heels.
Polyvore member Glamye looks to Jessica Alba for inspiration when it comes to mixing a bold floral print with a vibrant jade and citrus.
Bold prints don't automatically translate into bright colors. As wambliwakan shows off here, it even works when done in muted tones.
Going to a bridal shower or graduation? Follow Samah's lead and use a bold print like these shorts as a focal point for your entire outfit.
We love what k-hearts-a has pulled together. A textured neutral helps this brightly-printed skirt really pop!