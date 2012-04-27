Want to keep it sweet and chic for spring? Check out these seven lace-inspired looks from Polyvore.
Polyvore Mixes It Up With 7 Lacy Options For Spring And Summer

Traditionally, lace has been associated with all those sweet and demure girls who wrinkle up their noses at the very thought of black leather leggings and and garish color combos like (gasp!) hot pink and orange. Once sequestered and saved for newborn babies and blushing brides, lace is now making waves all across the fashion scene.  From sexy lace skirts to black lace insets set against cashmere, it’s everywhere this season and that’s not a bad thing.

Apparently we’re not the only ones who feel that way. With over 40 million types of Polyvore boards at our fingertips, we couldn’t help but notice a common thread across many. From lace shirts to dresses, it’s obvious this long-enduring fabric is back on the scene and ready for a healthy dose of reinvention.

Check out the slideshow above for some fun and fresh styling tips (oh, and don’t forget to click on the member names if you’re eager find out where you can snap up your own.)

Love a lacy look? Post your faves on the StyleCaster Pictures or Products boards now!

You can create a strong monochromatic look by pairing a lace outfit with matching heels and accessories. (Created by Polyvore member jan31)

Balance out a soft lace tunic with a bold-colored suit like this one created by .

Lace doesn't have to be totally ladylike. As demonstrates, it works just as well when mixed with masculine elements like leather and studs.

As shows us, bright and bold statement pieces and accessories add texture and appeal to lace separates.

Want to have fun with your favorite lace piece? Polyvore member makes it clear here that bright neons make lacy little tops totally pop.

Yes, Lana Del Rey is quite the muse, but sees massive inspiration in this lovely kelly green sweater with black lace insets.

Make a white lace garment a lasting neutral in your wardrobe. As demonstrates, it looks great with tan and black, AND with lace on lace.

