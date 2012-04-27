Polyvore Mixes It Up With 7 Lacy Options For Spring And Summer

Traditionally, lace has been associated with all those sweet and demure girls who wrinkle up their noses at the very thought of black leather leggings and and garish color combos like (gasp!) hot pink and orange. Once sequestered and saved for newborn babies and blushing brides, lace is now making waves all across the fashion scene. From sexy lace skirts to black lace insets set against cashmere, it’s everywhere this season and that’s not a bad thing.

Apparently we’re not the only ones who feel that way. With over 40 million types of Polyvore boards at our fingertips, we couldn’t help but notice a common thread across many. From lace shirts to dresses, it’s obvious this long-enduring fabric is back on the scene and ready for a healthy dose of reinvention.

Check out the slideshow above for some fun and fresh styling tips (oh, and don’t forget to click on the member names if you’re eager find out where you can snap up your own.)

Love a lacy look? Post your faves on the StyleCaster Pictures or Products boards now!