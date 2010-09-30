Polo Ralph Lauren’s Pink Pony Campaign Unites 100 Bloggers With One Shirt

Your favorite little polo player is showcasing his feminine side as part of the 100 Bloggers Unite Against Cancer Campaign, which launched on AOL StyleList today. And who do you think got picked to wear that classic black polo with its pink logo in their own personal style? Well, your favorite StyleCaster editors obviously (three to be exact!) along with a slew of other top bloggers including Tavi of The Style Rookie, The Glamourai, BagSnob, and Refinery29. I basically gave myself carpal tunnel clicking through all of the 100 bloggers’ photos this morning, but I couldn’t help but pick a few favorites (check them out in the slide show above).

Also starting tomorrow, Polo Ralph Lauren is launching the 1st annual Pink Pony Online Auction in partnership with Charity Buzz and there’s some pretty fantastic offerings up on the auction block. Here are our highlights if we had that kind of money for the splurging:

A front row seat at Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2o11 Fashion Show (which we’d totally be bidding on if Fashion Week wasn’t already part of our routine)

The opportunity to have your child star in a Ralph Lauren ad (this is awesome, but the kids are gonna have to wait)

Taylor Swift autographed guitar (signing up for lessons now!)

Play polo with Nacho Figueras (Umm…is a date included in the prize?)

Every penny of the proceeds will be donated to the Pink Pony Fund of The Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation, so get bidding y’all! Auction starts tomorrow and runs through October 21st.