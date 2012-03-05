Poll: Will Transgender Models Be The Next Super Model Trend?

Among the many new faces we’ve seen stroll down the runway this fashion month, we’ve been extra excited to see the one belonging to arguably our favorite model of the moment, Andrej Pejic — whohas been getting some major work. Notably, he just strutted for Jean Paul Gaultier in some sick looks.

We’re wondering though, is this the beginning of more transgender people (or at the least incredibly androgynous) on the runways? It can be debated that with boys’ frames being more slight and waifish before puberty hits, that their careers offer more longevity, fitting the strict demands of sample sized garments constructed by designers. Not to mention, some of these kids can strut.

Is this one stone that the industry has somehow left unturned until recently? We always seem to be searching for what’s next and what’s the most unpredictable — is this it? Will Andrej one day be the next Tyra? Or is this just one big fad?

Tell us what you think in the poll below!