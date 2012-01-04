Poll: Who Do You Want To See Collaborate With Target Next?

WWD announced today that Target will be releasing a new strategy for collaborations next week to the press — it is said to be different from Go International,which only included apparel. The new strategy will start extending designer collaborations across the store, anything from food to clothing to home to even pet supplies.

With the Jason Wu collab right around the corner and the horror stories of Missoni still fresh in our minds, we can only hope this is going to make everything better. The real question is, who would you like to see collaborate with Target next? Let us know who your pick is in the poll below!