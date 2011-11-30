Poll: Which Creepy Holiday Pic Is The Fairest Of Them All?

Despite all the cheer and giving, the holiday season often brings out the worst in us. Maybe it’s the family-time overload or the cornucopia of alcohol and parties that sprinkle the season and help you escape feelings of despair. But regardless of the cause, we all have those moments that are either regretful or comedic, depending on your state of mind.

We fondly reflect on moments of torture when our mothers would stuff us into hideous holiday sweaters and orchestrate a contrived and painfully awkward photo to send out to friends and family. But we’ve tracked down three pictures that take holiday portraits to a whole new level.

We’re not quite sure what these pics say about the state of our society and the wacky turn the holiday season has taken, but they’re amusing nonetheless. So take a break from your afternoon activities and let us know which photo is your favorite of the bunch. Scroll down to cast your vote in the poll below!