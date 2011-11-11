Poll: What’s The Next Big Boot?

It’s getting to be the time of year again – when flats and Converse just won’t cut it anymore. Our little toes can’t withstand the brutal rain, snow and definitely not the slush. We’ve been thinking, our Doc Marten’s will always have a special place in our hearts, but we’re itching for a new something to trudge through the winter wonderland this year.

Thankfully for you, we’ve scoured stores and visited just about every online shop to see what’s out there and we’ve narrowed it down to two trends we think might suffice and give our DMs a day off once in a while.

We love the idea of a brown boot — what a novel idea! In New York where our tendency is to lean towards wearing only black, brown can add a great utilitarian edge to a chic skirt and sweater combo.

On the hand (or should we say foot?) we love pretty much anything Elizabeth and James, and the sisters Olsen knocked it out of the park with these textured ankle boots. They’re heavy enough to withstand a commute through a downpour or just a night at your favorite local dive bar.

What do you think will be the next big boot this winter?