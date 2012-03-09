Are Fashion Bloggers Credible Fashion Journalists?

So there’s been a lot of hoopla recently over journalist Robin Givhan. It started off with the fashion show seat shift heard around the world when the writer was bumped out of her standard first row seat at Chanel this season after openly criticizing Karl Lagerfeld. Now, it’s moved onto her statements regarding bloggers and their credibility as fashion critics (we always thought of bloggers as fashion enthusiasts, but what do we know) in a clamoring interview with Star.

We have to admit, we agree with a chunk of the assertions she makes in the article regarding strong journalism (regardless of who possesses the skills) when she says, “It’s got to be more than just ‘I loved it or I hated it.’ You’ve got to explain your thinking — how you got there. Criticism is not personal opinion. At its best it’s opinion based on a set of facts that are set in context.” Givhan goes on to put her two cents in on the presence of bloggers at fashion shows, saying she doesn’t think they belong.

With the massively changing landscape of the media and fashion digital space, there’s sure to be some ruffled feathers on some end (old school vs. new school). Is this just one example of the old failing to embrace the new? Or does the journalist have some great points regarding the authenticity of bloggers’ recounts of shows? Let us know in the comment section below!