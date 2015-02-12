20 Ways to Wear Polka Dots Without Looking Like Your Mom Dressed You

If you’re anything like us, the odds that your mom dressed you in some type of getup covered in polka dots as a kid are fairly large. Despite the pattern having a reputation for being twee or overly retro, there are ways to wear dots without looking like a child—or a Minnie Mouse impersonator.)

The trick to pulling off polka dots and looking like an adult? Keep your silhouettes modern and those dots fairly small, or—if you favor large round circles—keep the rest of your outfits minimal.

To show you how it’s done, we’ve gathered 25 bloggers and street style stars who each put their own unique—and really cool—spin on the classic pattern.