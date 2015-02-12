StyleCaster
20 Ways to Wear Polka Dots Without Looking Like Your Mom Dressed You

Kristen Bousquet
If you’re anything like us, the odds that your mom dressed you in some type of getup covered in polka dots as a kid are fairly large. Despite the pattern having a reputation for being twee or overly retro, there are ways to wear dots without looking like a child—or a Minnie Mouse impersonator.)

The trick to pulling off polka dots and looking like an adult? Keep your silhouettes modern and those dots fairly small, or—if you favor large round circles—keep the rest of your outfits minimal.

To show you how it’s done, we’ve gathered 25 bloggers and street style stars who each put their own unique—and really cool—spin on the classic pattern.

 

1 of 20

Photo: A Cup of Style

Photo: Mellow Mayo

Photo: Pink Wish

Photo: Mi Aventura Con La Moda

Photo: There Is No Secret Here

Photo: Moda Capital

Photo: Heart Isabelle

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Time to Fit

Photo: Hey Carpe Diem

Photo: Hallie Daily

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Steffy's Pros and Cons

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Jou Jou Villeroy

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Esther

