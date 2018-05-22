StyleCaster
Share

30 Sophisticated Ways to Style Polka Dots This Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Sophisticated Ways to Style Polka Dots This Spring

Rebecca Carhart
by
Woman in Polka Dot Blouse
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

One of our favorite spring trends will have you seeing spots—literally. While polka dots are a timeless print, this season’s styles have received a high-fashion upgrade. The spotted retro designs you may remember have been swapped out in favor of sleek, modern silhouettes.

MORE: The Spring Shoe Edit: 25 On-Trend Pairs to Buy Now

If you’re looking for fresh ways to style your polka dots this spring, look to street style stars who’ve been incorporating them into their warm-weather ensembles. Whether you pair a flirty spotted sundress with heels or mix prints and try a polka dot top with a floral skirt, we’ve rounded up plenty of very chic ways to wear the classic pattern this season.

Click through to see all the inspiring outfits, then shop the prettiest polka dot pieces on the market now.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Timeless Print
Timeless Print
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Polka Dot Chic
Polka Dot Chic
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Classic Look
Classic Look
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Pop of Red
Pop of Red
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Mix and Match
Mix and Match
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Sleek Simplicity
Sleek Simplicity
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Black and White Beauty
Black and White Beauty
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Try an Accessory
Try an Accessory
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Coordinated Look
Coordinated Look
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Spotted Frock | & Other Stories Dress
Spotted Frock

Polka Dot Dress, $85 at & Other Stories

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Ruffle Detailing | Lucy Paris Top
Ruffle Detailing

Polka Dot Top, $65 at Lucy Paris

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Give Them the Cold Shoulder | Saloni Dress
Give Them the Cold Shoulder

Saloni Dress, $650 at Intermix

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Wrap it Up | Mango Skirt
Wrap it Up

Polka Dot Skirt, $79.99 at Mango

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Classic Pattern | Caroline Constas Top
Classic Pattern

Caroline Constas Top, $395 at Intermix

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Mellow Yellow | Lisa Marie Fernandez Skirt
Mellow Yellow

Lisa Marie Fernandez Skirt, $575 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Got the Blues | Racil Camisole
Got the Blues

Racil Camisole, $155 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Sensible Shoes | Tabitha Simmons
Sensible Shoes

Tabitha Simmons Heels, $185 at Matches Fashion

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Pretty Little Bag | Prada Bag
Pretty Little Bag

Prada Bag, $1,730 at Matches Fashion

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Romantic Shirting | Realisation Top
Romantic Shirting

Polka Dot Top, $140 at Realisation

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Teenie Weenie Polka Dot Bikini | Faithfull The Brand Bikini
Teenie Weenie Polka Dot Bikini

Faithfull The Brand Bikini, $180 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Easy Being Green | Reformation Dress
Easy Being Green

Polka Dot Dress, $218 at Reformation

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Springtime Classic | G.V.G.V Top
Springtime Classic

G.V.G.V Top, $175 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Stylish Mules | Alexandre Vauthier Heels
Stylish Mules

Alexandre Vauthier Heels, $1,264 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Silky Sheer | For Love & Lemons Top
Silky Sheer

For Love & Lemons Top, $101 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Chic Romper | Zara Romper
Chic Romper

Polka Dot Romper, $49.90 at Zara

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Touch of Summer | ASTR The Label Dress
Touch of Summer

Polka Dot Dress, $138 at ASTR The Label

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Simple Tanks | Cami NYC Top
Simple Tanks

Cami NYC Top, $165 at Revolve

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Seeing Spots | Ganni Skirt
Seeing Spots

Ganni Skirt, $395 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Sleek Slides | Ancient Greek Sandals Slides
Sleek Slides

Ancient Greek Sandals Slides, $280 at Intermix

Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Easy Breezy Pants | Topshop Pants
Easy Breezy Pants

Polka Dot Pants, $68 at Topshop

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Newest Waterproof Products for a Sweat-Proof Summer

The Newest Waterproof Products for a Sweat-Proof Summer
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Timeless Print
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Polka Dot Chic
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Classic Look
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Pop of Red
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Mix and Match
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Sleek Simplicity
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Black and White Beauty
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Try an Accessory
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Coordinated Look
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Spotted Frock | & Other Stories Dress
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Ruffle Detailing | Lucy Paris Top
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Give Them the Cold Shoulder | Saloni Dress
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Wrap it Up | Mango Skirt
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Classic Pattern | Caroline Constas Top
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Mellow Yellow | Lisa Marie Fernandez Skirt
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Got the Blues | Racil Camisole
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Sensible Shoes | Tabitha Simmons
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Pretty Little Bag | Prada Bag
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Romantic Shirting | Realisation Top
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Teenie Weenie Polka Dot Bikini | Faithfull The Brand Bikini
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Easy Being Green | Reformation Dress
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Springtime Classic | G.V.G.V Top
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Stylish Mules | Alexandre Vauthier Heels
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Silky Sheer | For Love & Lemons Top
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Chic Romper | Zara Romper
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Touch of Summer | ASTR The Label Dress
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Simple Tanks | Cami NYC Top
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Seeing Spots | Ganni Skirt
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Sleek Slides | Ancient Greek Sandals Slides
  • Stylecaster | 30 Uber-Chic Reasons to Incorporate Polka Dots Into All Your Spring Looks | Easy Breezy Pants | Topshop Pants
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share