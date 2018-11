What: An adorable pair of lace-up sneakers with a polka dot pattern and a braided rope sole.

Why: We spend most of our weekends in super cute and super uncomfortable high heels. When Sunday comes, we want to relax in a chic pair of flats that are actually conducive to walking.

How: We love this with a casual chambray dress or a pair of skinny jeans and a playful, flouncy blouse.

Galilani Sneaker, $20; at Aldo