20 Totally Modern and Sophisticated Ways to Wear Polka Dots

These days, it seems like everything has its own holiday—and fashion is no exception. Yesterday, January 23, was National Polka Dot Day, which inspired us to curate a list of some of our favorite polka-dot street style looks and shopping finds now.

The term polka dots reportedly came about in the 1800s, when an American women’s magazine described the circular repeating pattern on a scarf. It seems that ever since then, we’ve been enamored with them, as celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe, designers such as Christian Dior, and even such beloved characters as Minnie Mouse adopted them as their signature pattern.

And what’s not to love about dots? They’re playful, whimsical, and downright chic. Ahead, get all the ideas and inspiration you need to celebrate polka dots today and every day.