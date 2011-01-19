Fashion Police: Celebrity Style We Love To Hate

This morning, Regis and Kelly had Joan Rivers and her daughter Melissa as guests on their show, and inevitably the conversation turned to fashion. Kelly wasted no time in asking Joan the all-important question: Which celebrities’ red carpet choices she most consistently makes fun of.

Her answer? Courtney Love, Helena Bonham Carter and Victoria Beckham. I don’t entirely agree with her last choice, but it did get me thinking about which stars’ style I love to hate, and I polled the StyleCaster offices as well. It was pretty fun playing Fashion Police, and here are our picks!