Fashion Police: Celebrity Style We Love To Hate

This morning, Regis and Kelly had Joan Rivers and her daughter Melissa as guests on their show, and inevitably the conversation turned to fashion. Kelly wasted no time in asking Joan the all-important question: Which celebrities’ red carpet choices she most consistently makes fun of.
Her answer? Courtney Love, Helena Bonham Carter and Victoria Beckham. I don’t entirely agree with her last choice, but it did get me thinking about which stars’ style I love to hate, and I polled the StyleCaster offices as well. It was pretty fun playing Fashion Police, and here are our picks!
"I've always had a soft spot for the former Disney Mouseketeer, but from fluffy pink scrunchies in Hit Me Baby One More Time and Mr. & Mrs. Federline jump suits to spontaneous buzz cuts and her new signature ill-fitting-top-and-awkward-hat combo, Britney Spears is not giving me much to work with. I know she's a hot mess, but... It's Britney, b*tch!" Amanda Shortall, Account Executive
"Not to get all harsh on a minor, but Taylor Momsen is currently trafficking in the 'how can I shock my mom' (and, maybe, everyone else) moment of her teenage years resulting in ill-advised corsets and stripper shoes that she will inevitably regret post-therapy and pre-husband, kids, and house in the suburbs, when she'll have only a Pretty Reckless CD to serve as a reminder of that puerile rebellion. Plus she's an easy target." Kerry Pieri, Features Director
"SURPRISE! Taylor Swift is on this list. Some of you might be asking, 'Why is America's Sweetheart on the list?' Because she's boring, plain and simple. She has so many opportunities to wear clothing that is not only beautiful and sparkly but also interesting (i.e: Manish Arora, Ashish, The Blonds). But no she stays glittering in something that could be mistaken for a Miss America costume. I mean, don't get me wrong, I've belted out You Belong With Me more times than I would like to admit. But girl, you're a MEGA star... step your game up." Dee Grossmann, Fashion Assistant
"I could just be out of the loop here, but why is Jennifer Love Hewitt still relevant? Something about a ghost? I can't really name anything she's done since Can't Hardly Wait. That's besides the point: She's a beautiful girl, but has never gotten a good grasp on how to dress for her figure. It always seems that either something is spilling out, or she's swimming in too much material." Alyssa Vingan, Associate Editor
"Megan Fox is a gorgeous girl, and most girls would die for her body even though she has been looking a little in need of a cheeseburger lately. That being said, it seems like no matter what she wears on the red carpet, she comes off looking a little on the trashy side. I've often heard her referred to as the poor man's Angelina Jolie, and I'd have to agree!" Andrea Uku, Content Manager
"I love to hate Katy Perry and Russell Brand as a styling entity. (Don't get me wrong though Katy, your strong but oddly breathy singing wins me over every time. In one weekend alone, I'm pretty sure Teenage Dream made it to the top of my iTunes most played list.)
However, fashion-wise, I often feel as if Perry and Russell's wardrobes were sewn together from the contents of a Las Vegas hotel room sequined showgirl included. Moreover, Russell Brand's hairy belly's 'happy trail,' I think we've seen enough out of you, thank you very much." Janice Chou, Market Editor
"While it's impossible to deny Kim Kardashian's beauty (those curves!), her sense of fashion has been seriously up for debate since she was spotted in cornrows earlier this month. Even with a killer body like hers, not every outfit has to make you appear uncomfortably encased." Lauren Caruso, Editorial JTM