Fashion Police on E! Gets Taylor from Rachel Zoe

We know you’ve all been losing sleep wondering where the hell Taylor Jacobson would go after leaving Rachel Zoe‘s side, and we’re here to say that you can sleep peacefully tonight. The Rachel Zoe Project alum was snatched up by E!’s Fashion Police, where she commented last night on fashion’s from the Twilight cast alongside E! personality Giuliana Rancic.

Jacobson didn’t have very nice things to say about her Rachel Zoe days, either. “We are divorced. I’m not in touch with anyone. It’s done,” she said in an interview with E! Well you heard the woman. Rachel and Taylor are officially O-V-E-R. We’re excited to see what she’ll be up to next!