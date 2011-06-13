StyleCaster
Share

Polaroids From Abroad: Jamaica

What's hot
StyleCaster

Polaroids From Abroad: Jamaica

Kristopher
by
Polaroids From Abroad: Jamaica
14 Start slideshow

The world traveling photographer with an eye for style and a Polaroid camera took to the Caribbean get jealous and revel in the pretty pictures of Jamaica.

Kristopher Arden-Houser, born in California, now lives and works between New York City and Antwerp. Collaborating with international brands, creative directors and editors alike, he recently sat on the master juries of both La
Cambre and the Royal Academy of Art in Belgium. Arden-Houser has contributed to T Magazine – NY Times (US), Vogue Italia (IT), British Vogue (UK), A Magazine Curated by (BE), Ponystep (UK), Fantastic Man (NL), Style.com (US) and LURVE Magazine (FR), among a myriad of other consulting and special projects. For more information, visit www.from1000.tumblr.com

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14

Local beauty backstage

Reminder of paradise

Photographer Mari J. Brooklyn on Ft. Clarence

City scenes

Fashion Bomb Blogger Claire Sulmers and her local find

Shades from Stanley & Empress

Designer LaQuan Smith with editor Elaine Welteroth

International model Ana Mihajlovic prepping hair and make-up

Strictly personal

Line-up of gorgeous girls in Mataano spring collection

Models wearing New York designer Sammy B's collection

Tailored look from local designer Dexter Huxtable at the Devon House

Legs

Jamaican cool

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Theyskens Theory Resort: Entrée to Cool

Theyskens Theory Resort: Entrée to Cool
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share