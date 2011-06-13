Polaroids From Abroad: Jamaica

The world traveling photographer with an eye for style and a Polaroid camera took to the Caribbean get jealous and revel in the pretty pictures of Jamaica.

Kristopher Arden-Houser, born in California, now lives and works between New York City and Antwerp. Collaborating with international brands, creative directors and editors alike, he recently sat on the master juries of both La

Cambre and the Royal Academy of Art in Belgium. Arden-Houser has contributed to T Magazine – NY Times (US), Vogue Italia (IT), British Vogue (UK), A Magazine Curated by (BE), Ponystep (UK), Fantastic Man (NL), Style.com (US) and LURVE Magazine (FR), among a myriad of other consulting and special projects. For more information, visit www.from1000.tumblr.com