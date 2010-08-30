StyleCaster
Polaroids From Abroad: First Stop, Copenhagen Fashion Week

Kristopher
Recently, I attended Copenhagen’s Spring/Summer 2011 Fashion Week. Perhaps as an indication of the city’s commitment to the fashion trade, more than forty shows of local and international names were presented, including the World’s Greatest Catwalk and four trade shows.

Click through the slide show above to get a look at some of my favorite moments from Copenhagen.

Kristopher Arden-Houser, born in California, now lives and works between New York City and Antwerp. Collaborating with international brands, creative directors and editors alike, he recently sat on the master juries of both La
Cambre and the Royal Academy of Art in Belgium. Arden-Houser has contributed to T Magazine – NY Times (US), Vogue Italia (IT), British Vogue (UK), A Magazine Curated by (BE), Ponystep (UK), Fantastic Man (NL), Style.com (US) and LURVE Magazine (FR), among a myriad of other consulting and special projects. For more information, visit www.from1000.com

Prints from the Peter Jensen show.

Royal Garden.

Boots from the Ivana Helsinki show.

Sign at the Nom De Plume show.

Belgian stylist Pholoso fashioning a hat on our way to a show.

Looks from the Vilsbol De Arce show.

Environment at the Nom De Plume show.

Tower outside the Skt. Petri Hotel.

Shoes from Mini Market show.

Men's suit at Henrik Vibskov show.

Women's dress and installation at Henrik Vibskov show.

Mood at the Cover magazine party.

