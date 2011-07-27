Polaroids From Abroad: Europe in Summer, Couture and Beyond

Four weeks, thirty-one days, and countless hours were spent happily reviewing cultural happenings this July. Considering I clocked in two trips to Antwerp, two trips to Paris, a trip to Barcelona and a bit of Eastern influence in Berlin and Prague – I am well obliged to share my moments with you my dear friends at StyleCaster.
It is without question that my highlights were running through the National Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp (where Lady Gaga shot her American Vogue cover) in my socks, sipping Champagne as we filmed ‘Then Was My Neophyte’ for Vogue Italia – the historic museum was closed for renovation and we were able to shoot alongside the Rueben’s paintings as they were being archived. In Paris, I sat next to the ever-fabulous Catherine Baba at Nadja Swarovski‘s private dinner for Hussein Chalayan in the Louvre staring down the Tuileries. Just as I thought it could not get any better, I found myself running down the lawns of the Grand Trianon into the fireworks for the close of Haute Couture. Barcelona proved to be equally exhilarating, even in the off moments. For example, I was caught mid-storm swimming in my hotel’s rooftop pool with the designers of Mal-Aimee. Then I was watching Fisherspooner’s stage shatter with excitement in Berlin for Raf Simons curated Transmission 1 series of cultural events.
Thankfully, I had the handsome company of New York girl-about-town Michelle Harper, who accompanied me in Paris, Barcelona and Berlin for various events and happenings, adding a bit of glamour to the various airport terminals throughout Europe. The slideshow is an overview of my highlights from the five cities that dominated my birthday month.
Kristopher Arden-Houser, born in California, now lives and works between New York City and Antwerp. Collaborating with international brands, creative directors and editors alike, he recently sat on the master juries of both LaCambre and the Royal Academy of Art in Belgium. Arden-Houser has contributed to T Magazine – NY Times (US), Vogue Italia (IT), British Vogue (UK), A Magazine Curated by (BE), Ponystep (UK), Fantastic Man (NL), Style.com (US) and LURVE Magazine (FR), among a myriad of other consulting and special projects. For more information, visit www.from1000.tumblr.com
Model, Muse, Stylist Valentine Fillol-Cordier in hair & make-up on set for Then Was My Neophyte - Antwerp
Royal Academy of Fine Art BA student, Rey Pador's shoes - Antwerp
Royal Academy of Fine Art MA student, Jantine Van Peski's installation at Studio Job Gallery - Antwerp
Royal Academy of Fine Art MA student, Karolina Piech's shoes - Antwerp
Veronique Branquinho's paintings that inspired her L'Aventure collaboration - Antwerp
Royal Academy of Fine Art MA student, Frederick Hornof's presentation at the National Museum of Fine Arts - Antwerp
Vivienne Westwood's sublime installation at the Grand Trainon - Versailles
A breathtaking look at Giambattista Valli's first Couture show - Paris
Sheer genius of Valentino Haute Couture overlooking Place Vendome - Paris
Skelton-inspired Iris Van Herpen shape - Paris
Back detail of Bouchra Jarrar at Odeon Theater - Paris
Artisanal look from Maison Martin Margiela at their newly launched hotel - Paris
A scene from the Ritz for Acne Paper's launch - Paris
The finest of jewelry designed by Victoire de Castellane for Christian Dior - Paris
A scene from the Fashion Narratives exhibition, celebrating 17 years of Hussein Chalayan's work - Paris
View from Nadja Swarovski's dinner in the Louvre looking down the Tuileries for Chalayan - Paris
Yaz Bukey's put smiles on all her guests faces, launching her new series of limited edition accessories for Colette - Paris
Daphne Guinness and Christian Louboutin, perhaps the only people wearing color at the White Fairy Tale Love Ball - Paris
Stylist Yoko Miyake dancing at the Bernhard Willhelm party - Paris
Michelle Harper and the Club Sandwich founders in-between moves at Rick Owen's dance party - Paris
Vibrant color at Juan Pedro Lopez - Barcelona
No denying the blood-line of this beauty, Clara Van Pallandt front row - Barcelona
A look from Mango, without a doubt the local favorite during 080 Fashion Week - Barcelona
From one show to the next, Michelle Harper looked stunning especially in this Steffie Christiaens dress - Barcelona
The talented designers of Mal-Aimee enjoying a bit of Champagne post show - Barcelona
A perfect scene at Hotel De Rome - Berlin
Framed in black velvet Michelle Harper shocked the crowd at Raf Simons curated Transmission 1 wearing this beautiful Zac Posen - Berlin
A look at Fischerspooner's costume changes, onstage, for Raf Simons curated Transmission 1- Berlin
The provocative images of Peter De Potter for Raf Simons curated Transmission 1 - Berlin
Neon Indian installation by Cyprien Gaillard on top of a building in Alexanderplatz - Berlin
Nine street artists partner with Weinmeister Hotel to tag the space between floors - Berlin
A piece from the Extreme Port installation at Artbanka - Prague
Large scale installation by David Cerny at Arbanka - Prague
The Astronomical clock Orloj towering over Prague