Polaroids From Abroad: Arnhem Mode Biennale, Holland

Earlier this month I traveled from Oslo to a small fashion village 45 minutes outside of Amsterdam, Holland called the Arnhem for their Mode Biennale. The Biennale, now in its 4th installment, has become a major happening on the global calendar this year’s event was curated by Brooklyn based dutch artist JOFF and coined AMBER a ficticious character that plays subject and muse. The event hosted over 70 artists and designers, overtaking the city that has schooled such talents as Viktor & Rolf and Iris van Herpen.

Upon first introduction, I was sent the below letter which best describes the experience.

My name is AMBER,

Every morning when you get dressed, I am in your thoughts. You can recognise me in the music you listen to, the movies you watch, and the scent surrounding your memories.

I am closer than you think.

From 1 June through 3 July, I will show you who I really am. We may not have met before, but I promise to surprise you. I will bring you inside my world and show you where you could have found me all that time.



Until then,

AMBER

