Polaroids From Abroad: Arnhem Mode Biennale, Holland

Polaroids From Abroad: Arnhem Mode Biennale, Holland

Kristopher
by
Polaroids From Abroad: Arnhem Mode Biennale, Holland
Earlier this month I traveled from Oslo to a small fashion village 45 minutes outside of Amsterdam, Holland called the Arnhem for their Mode Biennale. The Biennale, now in its 4th installment, has become a major happening on the global calendar this year’s event was curated by Brooklyn based dutch artist JOFF and coined AMBER a ficticious character that plays subject and muse. The event hosted over 70 artists and designers, overtaking the city that has schooled such talents as Viktor & Rolf and Iris van Herpen.

Upon first introduction, I was sent the below letter which best describes the experience.

My name is AMBER,

Every morning when you get dressed, I am in your thoughts. You can recognise me in the music you listen to, the movies you watch, and the scent surrounding your memories.

I am closer than you think.

From 1 June through 3 July, I will show you who I really am. We may not have met before, but I promise to surprise you. I will bring you inside my world and show you where you could have found me all that time.

Until then,

AMBER

About the author: Kristopher Arden-Houser, born in California, now lives and works between New York City and Antwerp, BE.Visithttps://from1000.tumblr.com

No. 31 Kite Tunic by Martin Margiela for the houses Artisanal line

No. 18 Iris van Herpen's dress inspired by water in collaboration with Benthem Crouwel Architects

No. 23 Jil Sander silhouettes installed behind Fresnel magnifying lenses

No. 27 Waxed figured from A.F. Vandervorst's 1999 ad campaign to burn for the duration of the Biennale

No. 13 video installation by Rad Hourani

No. 19 Black light installation highlighting hidden neon details from Rodarte's FW 2010 collection

No. 08 Nicholas Kirkwood's collaborative project with the Keith Haring Foundation

No. 10 Fabricated whimsy of BLESS

No. 24 sound and wind installation by Klavers van Engelen

No. 15 film installation by Pierre Debusschere for Raf Simons

Kaya Sorhaindo and Joseph Quartana of Six Scents Parfums snapping a shot of JOFF the Creative Director of the Arnhem Mode Biennale at the unofficial after party

