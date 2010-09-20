Polaroids From Abroad: 32 Hours With Charles Anastase At London Fashion Week

Sadly, due to my travel schedule, I could only spend 32 hours in London for Fashion Week. It was with great pleasure that I spent the majority of my weekend with designer Charles Anastase who happens to be one of my favorite young designers. I shadowed the French-born London-based designer from Friday evening, after arriving in London via my trustworthy chariot Eurostar, through the early hours of Sunday morning.

I sat in on Mr. Anastase’s final alterations the night before the show, watching the “fashion troops” in his atelier put finishing touches on the collection literally sewing in the collars and zippers of this highly personal collection. When I say personal, the designer integrated styling details from his collaborator Valentine Fillol-Cordier, celebrating her aesthetic in many ways even down to her haircut and beauty mark just below the eye.

Highlights for me were the hand-painted prints, the mile-high chartreuse and tangerine wedges, the sheer details and the voluminous dresses that we have come to love from this quirky but intelligent designer. The collection nearly took my breath away and I was not the only one the models could not breathe as it might have thrown off their balance walking in those amazing shoes by Natacha Marro and hats by Prudence Milinery. Cool girls Alexa Chung and Tennessee Thomas showed their support in the front row. After the show it was off to East London for pizza and beer; the contrast of the evening was everything Anastase laid-back cool but refined elegance.

All text and images: Kristopher Arden-Houser