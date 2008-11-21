The Polar Rink

Don’t get the wrong idea – I am not a wishy-washy romantic. I am the complete polar opposite. Never-the-less, there is something so sweet and “dating-the-boy-next-door” innocent about circling an ice skating rink over and over again. This weekend, The American Museum of Natural History will open a new state-of-the-art skating rink. Surrounded by Theodore Roosevelt Park, skaters will be dazzled by views of the glowing Rose Center for Earth and Space. A 17-foot tall polar bear festooned with pine boughs and twinkling lights takes center stage. This could be A) slightly romantic or B) slightly cheesy. I am going to go and find out for myself.

American Museum of Natural History for more information.