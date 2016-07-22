Observing New York City’s Pokémon Go Players in the Wild

In just two short weeks, Pokémon Go has become about as ubiquitous in New York City as yellow cabs, overpriced apartments, and freakishly large rats—and like the latter, the epicenter for the phenomenon is the city’s parks, where rare Pokémon abound and clusters of players congregate to swipe at their screens at all hours.

While only a few of us in the office actually play (*raises hand*), there’s no escaping conversations around the game, whether it’s about its potential merits as a dating app or about why players seem to keep stumbling across dead bodies.

So, we were all curious: Who are some of the country’s nearly 10 million estimated daily active users? And could Pokémon Go street style be a thing? Naturally, we had to at least try, so we enlisted photographer Ally Lindsay and set out to Central Park, Union Square, and Washington Square Park to meet Pokémon trainers in their natural habitat—a slightly different scene than outside the shows at New York Fashion Week, but not without its characters.

We met locals and tourists; teens and twentysomethings; die-hard gamers and newbies—even an IRL trainer from Equinox, pictured above (and no, there’s no Pokémon gym in his gym—I asked). We also realized just how many people in New York walk around staring at their screens—I’ve gotten pretty good at discerning when someone’s texting and when someone’s trying to catch a Zubat. Ahead, meet a few of the city’s roaming players—I promise they’re friendlier than their face-in-phone poses might suggest.