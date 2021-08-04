There’s a Pokémon Advent Calendar & It Includes a Sleigh For Pikachu—Get It Before It’s Gone

Gotta catch ’em all. There’s a Pokémon advent calendar, and it includes a sleigh for Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle and more animated monsters.

Created by Wicked Cool Toys, the Pokémon advent calendar includes 24 pockets that fans can open as they count down the 24 days to Christmas Eve. Inside the pockets are 24 two-inch Pokémon toy characters from the Nintendo video game’s eight generations. Among the Pokémon are action figures of Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Eevee and Mimikyu. The calendar also comes with a sleigh to fit the Pokémon, as well as a snowman Pikachu dressed in a red knitted hat and a scarf. The special edition calendar also includes a tiered Christmas tree decorated with ornaments of Pokémon like Pikachu, Eeevee and Jigglypuff.

The advent calendar itself is decorated with illustrations of Pokémon in winter-themed outfits as they hang around a Christmas tree, stockings, presents, candy canes, wreaths and a window with snowflakes and mountains in the background. The Pokémon advent calendar is available on Amazon now, but don’t wait to order it. If the Pokémon advent calendar is anything like other pop culture advent calendars (such as Friends, Harry Potter, Star Wars Marvel and Batman—which sell out months before the holidays), we recommend that you order this Pokémon fan item now.

Pokémon, an acronym for Pocket Monsters, released its first games in 1996 with Pokémon Red and Blue for the Nintendo Game Boy. The franchise has since released more than 120 games and sold more than 300 million copies across the world. There are eight generations of Pokémon and more than 890 Pokémon, including fan favorites like Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Eevee, Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle. The most recent original Pokémon game was 2019’s Pokémon Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch. The next game the franchise will release is Pokémon Legends: Arceus on January 28, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch. The franchise has also inspired dozens of movies and TV shows, including 2019’s Detective Pikachu, in which Ryan Reynolds voiced Pikachu, as well as an upcoming live-action Netflix series.

The Pokémon advent calendar is available on Amazon.

