Target Just Dropped an Exclusive Pokemon Advent Calendar & You Can Pre-Order It Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I may or may not have used all the recent sale events to shop for holiday decorations exclusively. Since it’s still July, I pretty much stuck to shopping for Halloween decor only, but that doesn’t mean I didn’t think about splurging for the December holidays. It’s nice to know that the rest of the world is with me in this quest to jump-start the holiday season, like Target, which just put this Pokemon advent calendar on sale for exclusive pre-order.

Advent calendars are so fun because you can essentially find one for every single type of interest. Whether you’re into beauty products, wine sampling, cheese or just Pokemon action figures, there’s something for everyone. Plus, most advent calendars double as decor for your home. The box they come in, like this one features pop-out Christmas tree cutouts and a winter scenery that you can prop up on any side table and adorn with twinkle lights for an instant decor boost for your home.

Although this calendar won’t ship yet for another few weeks, you can shop it now on pre-order to ensure you snag one. Since it’s a Target exclusive, you won’t be able to find it anywhere else online or in any other store.

Pokemon Advent Calendar

The Pokemon advent calendar features 24 opportunities to pop out the box and collect a themed action figure. The kit includes your favorite characters like Charmander, Squirtle, Psyduck and of course, Pikachu. Plus, they’re all adorned in winter garb like fluffy hats and scarves to add to the holiday theme.

Target also has hidden deals on other Pokemon toys if you can’t wait for the shipping to pick up a few extra action figures. But those sales will only last until Saturday or Sunday, so make sure to shop them ASAP if you’re interested.

Pick up this advent calendar now to get a head-start on the holiday season and to add to your Pokemon collection that doesn’t seem to ever stop growing at this point. In this world, I say you should celebrate being a kid for as long as possible.