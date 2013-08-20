Want: Pointy-Toe Snakeskin Flats That Have Serious Staying Power

What: A chic yet youthful flat with an embossed snake motif from Club Monaco’s newly launched footwear line.

Why: The neutral tones of the snakeskin print render the shoe versatile enough for everyday wear, and the pointy silhouette beats out all others this fall. (And it makes you look taller—really!) We’re also suckers for an Italian-made shoe that doesn’t cost a month’s rent all the while serving up timeless appeal.

How: Walk the sartorial line between feminine and masculine by pairing these ladylike flats with slouchy boyfriend jeans and a blazer, or with denim cut-offs while it’s still warm out.

Erika Embossed Snake Flat, $229; at Club Monaco