Get Ready, Because These 9 Podcasts Are Becoming TV Shows

Breaking: Your favorite podcasts are going primetime. Now that it seems like the entertainment industry has exhausted all the good teen fantasy chick lit to translate to the screen, they’re looking for new material. Good material. And they’re finding it in podcasts.

These aren’t your run-of-the-mill, beach-friendly stories, though. No, podcasts go deep and dark, which means we’re about to see a whole new wave of TV that focuses on those forgotten corners of our world—the places some of us might prefer not to think about. But once we shine a light into that darkness, we can’t look away.

One of the most popular podcast topics? True crime, by far, and most of these podcast-to-TV adaptations reflect that popularity. Whether they’re fiction or real-life stories, the TV shows promise to be just as engrossing as the original.

Click through our slideshow to see all the hit podcasts that will soon be coming to a TV near you.

Originally posted on SheKnows.com