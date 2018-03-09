25 Perfect Winter-to-Spring Outfit Ideas for Curvy Women

No matter what your size, trying to dress for the awkward winter-to-spring seasonal transition is straight-up hard. We’re constantly met with the issue of wanting to bring out all our pastels and floral prints on a 60-degree day, and then needing to bundle up in sweaters and jackets on the next, when it’s back to being freezing. The secret: Mixing and matching.

The best way to transition between these two seasons involves you mixing your favorite items from both. For example, you can pair your favorite pair of light-wash, springy jeans with a cozy sweater, floral jacket, and a pair of strappy heels. This way you can feel comfortable taking off your jacket if you’re warm, and then popping it back on when you head outdoors.

Need a lesson in transitional outfits? You provide the wardrobe—we’ll provide the inspo.