25 Perfect Winter-to-Spring Outfit Ideas for Curvy Women

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Nikki Free Style; Curvy Girl Chic; Beauti Curve; Jay Miranda

No matter what your size, trying to dress for the awkward winter-to-spring seasonal transition is straight-up hard. We’re constantly met with the issue of wanting to bring out all our pastels and floral prints on a 60-degree day, and then needing to bundle up in sweaters and jackets on the next, when it’s back to being freezing. The secret: Mixing and matching.

MORE: 31 of Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them

The best way to transition between these two seasons involves you mixing your favorite items from both. For example, you can pair your favorite pair of light-wash, springy jeans with a cozy sweater, floral jacket, and a pair of strappy heels. This way you can feel comfortable taking off your jacket if you’re warm, and then popping it back on when you head outdoors.

Need a lesson in transitional outfits? You provide the wardrobe—we’ll provide the inspo.

 

Nikki Free Style

Something Gold, Something Blue

Curves on a Budget

A Curious Fancy

The Curvy Chapter

Theodora Flipper

From Head to Curve

Curvaceously Bee

Eclectic Kurves

Lovely in LA

Trendy Curvy

Beauti Curve

Fashion, Love, and Martinis

Kelly Augustine

Jay Miranda

Nadia Aboulhosn

GabiFresh

Photo: Getty
Curvy Girl Chic

Garner Style

Beauti Curve

Callie Thorpe

Le Blog de Big Beauty

Girl With Curves

And I Get Dressed

