Discounted Plus-Size Winter Maxi Dresses So Cute, You’ll Wonder Why They’re on Sale

Scroll To See More Images

For those who love to online shop, you already know websites are riddled with seasonal sales right now. Almost everything you’ve had your eye on this winter is suddenly marked down, and winter maxi dresses are no exception. If you’ve been wanting to try this hot trend, there are so many cute plus-size winter maxi dresses on sale available right now. So shop away, fashionistas. Your wardrobe (and your wallet) will thank you.

Going out to dinner, headed to a work function or hanging out at a coffee shop—whatever the occasion, winter maxi dresses are the perfect go-to. First of all, they’re a lazy person’s dream. You’re covered head-to-toe with only one item of clothing. You get to keep your legs warm and stay in bed a little longer (instead of having to pick a top and bottom that make you look like you tried a little bit). More time sleeping and less time choosing an outfit? Uh, yes please. Plus, they’re a way to free your legs from the prison of tight fabrics like denim and spandex without sacrificing warmth. I call that win/win situation.

If you’re not yet convinced that you need to try the winter maxi dress trend, I rounded up 21 discounted winter plus-size maxis that super low-risk investments. How can it be wrong to try a trend when it’s on sale? It can’t be! So let yourself explore the world of winter maxis this year while they’re showing up all over seasonal sales. Save money, sleep in longer and look hot.

Sheer Glitter Star Print Dress, $22.90 $20.61 at Forever 21

Shine bright, shine far. Don’t be shy; be a star (in this dress).

Beatrix Floral + Lace Mix Tea Dress, $94.25 $37.70 at ELVI

Perfect for brunch with the fam or a day at the museum.

Enthrall Me Maxi Dress, $99 $79 at City Chic

I’m definitely enthralled by this dress.

Lovedrobe Flocked Smock Dress, $73 $51 at ASOS

The chicest LBD (long black dress) we ever did see.

Floral Velvet Maxi Dress, $32.90 $23.03 at Forever 21

OK, this dress is just stunning.

Sequin Maxi Dress with Wrap Skirt, $149 $79.99 at Eloquii

The way to my heart is always sequins.

City Chic Animal Essence Maxi Dress, $119 $75.86 at Nordstrom

You wild thing, you.

KYRA Maxi Smock Dress, $94.25 $37.70 at ELVI

The pussy bow detail on this is too cute.

Tie-Front Striped Maxi Dress, $32 $25.60 at Forever 21

I love the little tie-front detail.

Modcloth x Anna Sui Rooted in Retro Maxi Dress, $199 $119 at Modcloth

The dress from your retro dreams.

Club L Maxi Dress with Sequin Top, $118 $24 at ASOS

For those nights you want to get a little fancy.

Burgundy One-Shoulder Chiffon Gown, $128.90 $47.23 at Torrid

Wear this as a bridesmaid dress, to a dance or just hanging out around the house.

Shadow Floral Maxi Dress, $119 $94 at City Chic

The sleeves on this dress are perfection.

Black Floral Challis Lace Maxi Dress, $88.90 $50.23 at Torrid

Everyone needs a floral maxi in their closet.

Yumi Frill Sleeve Maxi Dress, $106 $45.50 at ASOS

Frill sleeve details? Yes, please!

FONIC Maxi Dress, $94.25 $28.28 at ELVI

This dress would transition perfectly into spring.

Uttam Boutique Long Sleeve Printed Dress, $138 $57.50 at ASOS

So cute and quirky.

Floral Burnout Velvet Maxi Dress, $148.90 $54.73 at Torrid

Anyone would stun in this baby.

Glitter Lines Dress, $129 $104 at City Chic

Gold glitter is always a win in my book.

Sexy Slink Maxi Dress, $104 $74 at City Chic

A slinky black dress is something we all need to own.

Ruffle Front Print Maxi Dress, $149.90 $74.99 at Eloquii

This dress is perfect for any season and any occasion.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.