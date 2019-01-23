21 Plus-Size Jumpsuits You Can Totally Wear This Winter

Scroll To See More Images

Every closet needs at least one jumpsuit. It’s one piece, so you don’t have to pick a matching top and bottom. Plus, jumpsuits are basically like wearing a dress, except there are pants, so you can sit however the hell you want. Jumpsuits are particularly popular in the warmer months, but they can be just as wear-able during the winter. To prove it, I found a bunch of plus-size jumpsuits you can totally rock all winter long.

TBH, I used to be scared of jumpsuits. For a really long time, I never saw them on plus-size bodies—or even available in extended sizes. I just assumed jumpsuits weren’t something a plus-size person (myself included) could pull off, but I was so wrong. After ordering a jumpsuit online to wear to an fall rehearsal dinner, I was so excited at how good it looked. Since then, I’ve been obsessed with the jumpsuit trend, and vowed never to assume a clothing item can’t be worn by someone who wears plus-sizes. We’re all hot as hell.

Not to mention, jumpsuits can be worn year-round, which makes this trend even better. Though I used to see jumpsuits that could only be worn in spring and summer, brands are now coming out with jumpsuits that transition from fall to winter super easily. Throw on some boots and a jacket, and you’re good to go. Jumpsuits have become my go-to for parties in lieu of a dress, especially in the winter. (Hello, no tights or leggings needed to keep your legs warm.)

I’ve rounded up 21 winter-ready plus-size jumpsuits that will keep you stylish and warm AF. Whether for a cocktail party, work function or dinner out with your BFFs, these jumpsuits are the perfect trend to test out this winter.

Mono Animal Print Curve Jumpsuit, $56 at ASOS

This jumpsuit is cropped perfectly to show off your cute booties.

Burgundy Wide-Leg Challis Jumpsuit, $55.98 at Torrid

Um, it has pockets. Enough said.

Feelin’ Fine Graphic Jumpsuit, $39.90 at Forever 21

You’ll be feelin’ and lookin’ fine in this army green jumpsuit.

That cut-out neck is classy AF.

Wrap Jumpsuit with 3/4 Sleeves, $45 at ASOS

The alternative to the LBD.

Printed Tie-Waist Jumpsuit, $139.90 at Eloquii

This jumpsuit can transition to any of the four seasons—just get creative with your accessories.

Ruffle-Front Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $35.49 at Lane Bryant

Red hot ruffle mama.

Elegant Everywhere Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $74.99 at ModCloth

ModCloth is right—this jumpsuit would look elegant everywhere you wear it.

Leopard Print Jumpsuit, $29.90 at Forever 21

Leopard print is a neutral at this point—and a necessity in any closet.

Curve Kimono-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $67 at ASOS

I love this plum color for winter.

One-Shoulder Jumpsuit, $49 at Venus

Rock that winter white.

Plaid Jumpsuit, $10.95 at Charlotte Russe

You could wear this as-is, or layer a cute turtleneck under it during winter’s chilliest days.

Missguided Kimono-Sleeve Jumpsuit in Navy, $20 at ASOS

All eyes will be on you.

Smell the Roses Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $39.99 at Fashion Nova

Stop and smell the roses? More like everyone will be stopping to stare at you in this jumpsuit.

Striped Surplice Crepe Jumpsuit, $38 at Forever 21

Major ’70s vibes, and I’m loving it.

Puff-Sleeve Denim Jumpsuit, $149.90 at Eloquii

The most elegant denim outfit I’ve ever seen.

Button Up Wide-Leg Overalls, $27.29 at Charlotte Russe

Unleash your inner ’90s kid.

Mystery Mastery Velvet Jumpsuit, $35.97 at ModCloth

Velvet is the ultimate winter fabric.

Spot Curve Jumpsuit, $64 at ASOS

I love a classic black and white polka dot.

Alfani Tie-Waist Jumpsuit, $99.50 at Macy’s

A ruched deep-V is all I need.

Black Floral Wide-Leg Challis Jumpsuit, $51.98 at Torrid

Of all the winter blooms, you’re the prettiest.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.