TikTok Fashion Influencers Are Obsessed With These Plus-Size Clothing Finds at Amazon

TikTok has become a haven for plus-size and fat fashion folks who just want cute clothes that fit—without spending the big bucks. Thankfully, long gone are the days of having to pick through a variety of cold-shoulder cutout tops and peplum dresses that plague my dreams at night. While there’s nothing wrong with these style choices, it is a known default clothing pattern for plus-size people, and we’re 100 percent over it. Flash forward to today, where plus-size clothing is finally getting the attention it deserves with dedicated stores, thrift shops, and blossoming designers taking the fat fashion conversation to the sewing machines.

Having more clothes options is always a good thing, but how do you know it’ll fit? It can be an extremely exhausting process to buy online, scope through reviews, size guides, and endless pages of options to find something that’ll work. That’s where I come in, with loads of help from my own TikTok feed that’s full of talented and stylish plus-size influencers that make shopping for big bodies easier.

Below you’ll find fat-friendly fashion pieces to evolve your style and make you the best-dressed person on any occasion. From wide-calf shoes that’ll make you wish you had never squeezed your foot into a too-small boot to a recycled polyester jacket that you may want to sleep in. All are in the mid-range prices and available in varying colors and sizes.

Oh, and while you’re scrolling through these Amazon finds, be sure to give these TikTok girlies and theydies mentioned a follow to keep up with more epic plus-size fashion hauls.

Live your best Elle Woods life with this long silhouette blazer

that comes in a fluorescent pink that would be perfect for your first day of law school or manicures with a bestie. Plus-size fashion influencer, B1gbimbo, shared this blazer on her Amazon storefront and I’ve been obsessed with it ever since, especially with the ten color options and true-to-size fit that doesn’t feel too tight around the arms or in the shoulders.

Nahiely Alexandra’s TikTok page is full of stylish plus-size outfits and online searches for curvy girl-approved styles that prove Amazon has endless options in clothes and shoes. If you’re a fellow wide-calf person, look no further than these faux suede boots that fall just below the knee and are available in US sizes 5-11. @nahiely.alexandra gave these shoes a seal of approval for their extra space that leaves room between the boot and the body.

Move over cropped sweaters, there’s a new cropped style in town that deserves some much-needed attention. Recommended by another plus-size fashion TikToker, Sara Vee (saritavee), this cropped button-up

gives office wear a streetwear flare with the chic look of a crispy white blouse, with the cut-off style of a crop top. Keep in mind that this top has no stretch. If you want a looser fit consider sizing up if possible.

Amazon has its very own clothing line! If you’re new to this information, you need to jump on the bandwagon because styles like this Sherpa Jacket

sell out quickly. Check out emsgeorgia on TikTok, who tries out this comfortable jacket that’s available in sizes XXS to 7XL.

Whenever I need fashion inspo for a plus-size dress I quickly scroll through Sierra’s (@eclectickurves) TikTok feed for stylish pieces and honest reviews. I added this velvet wrap dress to my cart so fast I didn’t even realize it came in 18 other colors

. This style is available in sizes Large to 4XL, with a true-to-fit feel that offers some stretch with the polyester and spandex material.

These platform ankle boots

are reminiscent of the Balenciaga sock shoe, without the high price tag. TikTok influencer @veronicafreund stated in her video that she has “big wide feet”, and was amazed at how comfortable and easy to put on they are.

Once you start wearing matching lounge sets you can never go back—well, at least you won’t want to. There’s something so luxe about a two-piece set

that streamlines a casual outfit with minimal thinking needed. Just look at how stylish @shondastyleofficial is in this #OOTD TikTok.

Embrace your inner Bella Hadid in these streetwear-approved camo cargo pants

that pair easily with any t-shirt or tank for a paparazzi-worthy outfit. TikTok content creator, @iamchrissybstyles recommends these bottoms that are made in a men’s Big and Tall sizing. She stated in her video that she usually wears a 22/24, and opted for a 5XL for an oversized fit.