23 Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits Perfect for Every Summer Pool Party

Scroll To See More Images

With the arrival of hot AF weather comes the inevitable arrival of pool parties and beach vacations. Whether you’re planning an elaborate trip to the tropics or you have access to a pool all summer long (or just a day), you’re going to want myriad adorable swimsuits to wear. With all this cute plus-size swimwear on sale right now, you can stock up while staying on budget. Even if you’re someone who’s apprehensive about baring all in a swimsuit, hopefully these sales—and swimwear styles!—will change your mind.

Everyone deserves to feel good wearing a swimsuit—case and point. There’s no “right” way to wear a bathing suit, and there’s certainly no “right” body for a swimsuit, either. Sometimes it feels like the swimsuit industry (Is that a thing? I think it’s a thing.) is out to get plus-size women. So many swimsuits are flimsy pieces of barely-there fabric that have no support for larger breasts or any sort of body coverage for those who want it. Some plus-size women love to bare it all, but even swimsuits made to show a lot of skin don’t often come in extended sizing. And for those who want more coverage from their swimsuit, there are few options that are actually cute. It feels like we’re playing a rigged game.

But summer is a time to have fun and try new things, and that’s what I plan to do this year regarding plus-size swimwear. Because I know how exhausting it can be to try and find cute plus-size swimsuits in all different styles—bikini, high-waisted two-piece, once piece—I scoured the web and rounded up XX super cute sale plus-size swimsuits that will leave you feeling confident and ready to hit the pool. Whatever your personal preference (or budget), there’s a swimsuit option waiting for you. So go ahead and dive in.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.