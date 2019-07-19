StyleCaster
23 Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits Perfect for Every Summer Pool Party

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Eloquii/Modcloth/Maggie Griswold.

With the arrival of hot AF weather comes the inevitable arrival of pool parties and beach vacations. Whether you’re planning an elaborate trip to the tropics or you have access to a pool all summer long (or just a day), you’re going to want myriad adorable swimsuits to wear. With all this cute plus-size swimwear on sale right now, you can stock up while staying on budget. Even if you’re someone who’s apprehensive about baring all in a swimsuit, hopefully these sales—and swimwear styles!—will change your mind.

Everyone deserves to feel good wearing a swimsuit—case and point. There’s no “right” way to wear a bathing suit, and there’s certainly no “right” body for a swimsuit, either. Sometimes it feels like the swimsuit industry (Is that a thing? I think it’s a thing.) is out to get plus-size women. So many swimsuits are flimsy pieces of barely-there fabric that have no support for larger breasts or any sort of body coverage for those who want it. Some plus-size women love to bare it all, but even swimsuits made to show a lot of skin don’t often come in extended sizing. And for those who want more coverage from their swimsuit, there are few options that are actually cute. It feels like we’re playing a rigged game.

But summer is a time to have fun and try new things, and that’s what I plan to do this year regarding plus-size swimwear. Because I know how exhausting it can be to try and find cute plus-size swimsuits in all different styles—bikini, high-waisted two-piece, once piece—I scoured the web and rounded up XX super cute sale plus-size swimsuits that will leave you feeling confident and ready to hit the pool. Whatever your personal preference (or budget), there’s a swimsuit option waiting for you. So go ahead and dive in.

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Drama Ruffle Bikini Top $24.97
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Cactus Printed One-Piece Swimsuit $59.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Wrap Waist One-Piece Swimsuit $29.97
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Lost Ink Bikini Bottoms $13
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Blue Gingham & Oranges Swimsuit $58.79
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Illusion Tie One-Piece Swimsuit $34.97
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Bathing Beauty One Piece $54.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
DESIGN Triangle Bikini Top $13
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Solid Bikini Back Tie Top $29.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
The Sara High Waisted Bikini Bottom $29.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Solid One Piece Swimsuit $34.97
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Longline Bikini Top $29.97
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Simply Be Bandeau Bikini Top $18
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Beach to Beach Classic Swimsuit $45.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Shimmer One Piece $34.97
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Colorblock One Piece Swimsuit $34.97
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
The Cleo One-Piece Swimsuit $49.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Hunter McGrady x Playful Promises… $43
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Cropped Snakeskin Bandeau Bikini Top $24.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Longline Bikini Top $29.97
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Space Geo Bikini Top $20.98
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Ruched Bikini Bottom $16.97
buy it

STYLECASTER | Sale Plus-Size Swimsuits
Fruit Strappy Bikini Top $41.29
buy it

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

