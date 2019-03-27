41 Cute Plus-Size Swimsuits to Get You Poolside Ready

Scroll To See More Images

With the arrival of spring weather comes the inevitable arrival of pool parties and beach vacations. Whether you’re planning an elaborate spring trip to the tropics or you actually live someplace that’s warm enough to hang poolside in the spring (if you live in LA, come chill with me by the pool!), there’s always an excuse to don a cute plus-size swimsuit. However, if you’ve been hoping the weather never changes so you’ll have an excuse not to wear a swimsuit, that’s about to change. (I hope.)

Everyone deserves to feel good wearing a swimsuit—case and point. There’s no “right” way to wear a bathing suit, and there’s certainly no “right” body for a swimsuit, either. Sometimes it feels like the swimsuit industry (Is that a thing? I think it’s a thing.) is out to get plus-size women. So many swimsuits are flimsy pieces of barely-there fabric that have no support for larger breasts or any sort of body coverage for those who want it. Some plus-size women love to bare it all, but even swimsuits made to show a lot of skin don’t often come in extended sizing. And for those who want more coverage from their swimsuit, there are few options that are actually cute. It feels like we’re playing a rigged game.

But spring also represents starting fresh, and that’s what I plan to do this year regarding plus-size swimwear. Because I know how exhausting it can be to try and find cute plus-size swimsuits in all different styles—bikini, high-waisted two-piece, once piece—I scoured the web and rounded up 41 super cute plus-size swimsuits that will leave you feeling confident and ready to hit the pool. Whatever your personal preference, there’s a swimsuit option waiting for you. So go ahead and dive in.

1. Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.90 at Forever 21

Keeping it simple with a white one-piece.

2. Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit, $99.95 at Eloquii

You’ll be the coolest one at the pool party.

3. Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top & Bottom, both $19.99 at Target

You gotta have a little animal print.

4. The Sissone Bikini Top, $59 at Modcloth

Everything about this bikini is just too cute.

5. GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Ember Cut-Out One Piece, $54 at Swimsuits For All

Barbie meets BDSM.

6. Supportive Halter Plunge Bikini Top & Skirted Bottom Set, $61 at ASOS

Swim skirts are too cute.

7. Contrast Piping One-Piece Swimsuit, $74.17 at Torrid

That piping detail is the perfect thing to spice up a black swimsuit.

8. Parasail Away With Me Bikini Top & Bottom, $55 and $45 at Modcloth

The pattern on this bikini is oh-so-cute.

9. Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Retro Crinkle One Piece, $75.60 at Swimsuits For All

A hot pink dream.

10. Recycled High Waist Bikini Bottom, $23 at ASOS

A swimsuit staple you can mix and match with anything.

11. Polka Dot Underwire Swim Dress, $106.90 at Torrid

Polka dots are always a good idea.

12. Shimmer One-Piece, $199.95 at Eloquii

Like a shimmering mermaid.

13. Lace-Up One Piece, $34.90 at Forever 21

The lace-up detail is everything.

14. The Lauren One-Piece Swimsuit, $79 at Modcloth

You’d look amazing wearing this by the pool.

15. Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Throwback One Piece, $75.60 at Swimsuits For All

Neon details? Yes, please.

16. Mix and Match Halter Top and Tieside Pant Bikini, $35 at ASOS

It’s a neon snake print bikini. What else do you even need?

17. Blue Gingham Ruched One-Piece, $98.90 at Torrid

Gingham for spring and summer is an absolute must.

18. Drama Ruffle Bikini Top, $49.95 at Eloquii

This may be the coolest bikini top I’ve ever seen.

19. Sunburst Swimsuit, $34.99 at Fashion Nova

Squeeze the day.

20. The Reese One-Piece Swimsuit, $89 at Modcloth

All about that ruffle detail.

21. The Siena One-Piece Swimsuit, $89 at Modcloth

This swimsuit is just so cheery!

22. Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Hotshot Striped One-Piece, $72 at Swimsuits For All

Gotta love a classic black and white stripe.

23. South Beach High Leg Bikini Bottom, $23 at ASOS

You can never go wrong with leopard print.

24. Long-Line Bikini Top, $49.95 at Eloquii

Have your fruits and wear them, too.

25. Graphic Print One-Piece, $59 at Venus

Kind of like wearing an abstract painting.

26. The Stacey One-Piece Swimsuit, $79 at Modcloth

Taste the rainbow. Wear the rainbow.

27. GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Blaze Underwire One Piece, $79.80 at Swimsuits For All

Hot as the freakin’ sun.

28. High Neck Bikini Top, $24.99 at Target

So many pretty flowers on this bikini top.

29. Long-Line Bikini Top, $49.95 at Eloquii

The prettiest green you can mix and match.

30. Lemon Dot Peplum Midkini, $78.90 at Torrid

When life hands you lemons, wear ’em.

31. The Shirley Bikini Top, $49 at Modcloth

This bikini has the coolest vintage vibe.

32. Kulani Kinis High-Leg Bikini Bottoms, $49 at Forever 21

Perfect for any beach vacation.

33. Mentor Gold High Waist Bikini, $57 at Swimsuits For All

Solid gold, baby.

34. City Chic High Waist Bikini Bottom, $45 at ASOS

Poolside approved.

35. All That Matters Swimsuit, $34.99 at Fashion Nova

This royal blue is so freakin’ pretty.

36. Black Floral High Neck Bikini Top, $58.90 at Torrid

You could totally wear this bikini to every music festival ever.

37. American Graphic One Piece Swimsuit, $22.90 at Forever 21

Fourth of July will be here before you know it. Be prepared with this swimsuit.

38. Kona Sol Laceup Back One Piece Swimsuit, $39.99 at Target

A fun take on animal print.

39. The Siena One-Piece Swimsuit, $89 at Modcloth

A good color-block swimsuit is all you need all season long.

40. Ruffle Off-the-Shoulder One Piece, $89.95 at Eloquii

How fruity. 😉

41. The Sissone Bikini Top, $59 at Modcloth

Too cute for words.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.