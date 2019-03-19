Plus-Size Sundresses to Shop Now, Because It’s Spring, Damnit

Scroll To See More Images

Here comes the freakin’ sun! Spring is finally here, babes, and it’s time to take advantage of what the season has to offer in terms of spring clothes and accessories. First on my list is stocking up on cute plus-size sundresses so I can embrace the warm weather and feel the sun on my skin (after applying some sunscreen, of course). Sundresses are a quintessential part of any spring wardrobe, so if your closet needs a quick refresh for the season, I’m here to act as your personal sundress shopper.

You can never have too many sundresses in your closet—especially when they’re all adorable. Sundresses are an easy and breezy way to welcome spring while staying effortlessly stylish. Of course, there are classic sundress styles that everyone needs in their lives, but there are also myriad kitschy or trendy sundress styles that you should totally try out this year. As someone who wears plus sizes, oftentimes we’re told to stay away from anything other than the basics. Catch me rolling my eyes all day at that one. 2019 is the year to embrace our own style, try new looks and step out of our comfort zone. Can some cute plus-size sundresses really help with all that? Yes. Yes they can.

I’ve rounded up 33 plus-size sundresses that are perfect enhancements to your spring wardrobe. From classic sundresses to fun and quirky ones, there are plenty of options for you to both stick with something that you’ll wear for years to come and experiment with trendy styles. So get shopping, because you’re going to want to embrace that warm weather ASAP.

1. Brilliant Experience Linen Shift Dress, $69 at Modcloth

This dress has that 1960s flower power vibe.

2. En Creme Long Sleeve Dress, $54 at ASOS

That flower embroidery is so beautiful.

3. Pink Check Pinafore Dress, $41.99 at Simply Be

Perfect layering with your favorite graphic tee or blouse.

4. Crepe Striped Minidress, $38 at Forever 21

Show off some shoulder.

5. Mini Smock Dress, $56 at ASOS

A dream in mint green.

6. Gal Meets Glam Stripe Square Neck Dress, $178 at Nordstrom

The perfect dress for long walks by the sea.

7. Daytime Dynamo Dress, $89 at Modcloth

The cutest pink and green shirtdress.

8. Off the Shoulder Ruffle Dress, $89.95 at Eloquii

The ruffle and button details on this dress are adorable.

9. Avocado Print Minidress, $24.90 at Forever 21

Toast not included.

10. Lafayette 148 New York Peggy Stripe Shirtdress, $548 at Nordstrom

A good color-block dress is everything.

11. Broderie Mini Shirtdress, $56 at ASOS

This white eyelet dress is perfect for all your spring activities.

12. Surefire Fun Knit Dress, $69 at Modcloth

Stripes and flowers? It’s the ultimate spring combo.

13. Easy Wrap Dress, $89.95 at Eloquii

This dress feels like pop art you can wear.

14. Blue Ikat Challis Smocked Midi Dress, $51.68 at Torrid

I can’t keep my eyes off this dress.

15. Gal Meets Glam Ditsy Floral Print Maxi Dress, $198 at Nordstrom

The perfect dress for twirling in a garden.

16. Pinstriped Tie-Front Dress, $29.90 at Forever 21

The perfect dress for your spring vacation.

17. Modcloth Scarf Print Satin Dress, $109 at Nordstrom

It. Has. Pockets.

18. PrettyLittleThing Bardot Dress, $45 at ASOS

Your old plaid dress just got a super cool upgrade.

19. Dashing Darling A-Line Dress in Succulents, $69 at Modcloth

Finally, plants you can keep alive!

20. Flutter Sleeve Fit & Flare Dress, $79.95 at Eloquii

This dress is effortlessly artsy.

21. White Shirt Dress, $260 at JIBRI

So, so chic.

22. Being Breezy A-Line Dress, $69 at Modcloth

Those button details are so cute.

23. Leith Pleated Midi Dress, $89 at Nordstrom

Tie-dye is very in this spring.

24. Plunge Front Midi Dress, $72 at ASOS

So breezy!

25. Quite Clearly Charismatic Midi Dress, $89 at Modcloth

Spring colors galore.

26. White Lemon Dot Challis Skater Dress, $48.67 at Torrid

Squeeze the day.

27. Wrap Midi Dress, $48 at ASOS

This dress is perfect for a sunny day around town.

28. Joe Browns Secret Garden Dress, $59.99 at Simply Be

This dress really does look like a secret garden.

29. Embroidered Floral Denim Dress, $42 at Forever 21

Picture yourself wearing this cute dress on spring break.

30. Simply Be Wrap Shift Dress, $62 at ASOS

This dress has me itching to fly off to a private island.

31. Marina Rinaldi Embroidery Detail Dress, $485 at Nordstrom

The kind of dress you can where anytime, anywhere.

32. Abstract Tropical Print Dress, $29.90 at Forever 21

Ready for a tropical vacay, please!

33. Savor the Occasion A-Line Dress, $75 at Modcloth

Circus tent, but make it fashion.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.